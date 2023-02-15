Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in the Ohio town where a train derailed carrying toxic chemicals have scrapped plans for a question-and-answer session for residents.

Health concerns are mounting among the citizens of East Palestine amid reports of dead animals and local people falling sick.

The local mayor originally had announced that a Q&A town hall meeting would take place on Wednesday at 7pm at East Palestine High School’s gymnasium, WKBN reported.

But this event was scrapped in favour of “informational tables”. Norfolk Southern, the rail operator whose train derailed, will also have representatives in attendance, WKBN said.

The Independent has emailed East Palestine council for comment.

On 3rd February, 50 cars of a freight train derailed in East Palestine with 20 carrying hazardous materials. Officials subsequently carried out a controlled detonation to prevent a chemical explosion which sent noxious black clouds billowing into the air.

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio was not notified about toxic chemicals travelling through the state because it was not a requirement when the majority of the cars have no hazardous substances.

He described the process as “absurd”, before adding: “Congress needs to take a look at how these things are handled.”

Gov. DeWine also told CNN on Wednesday that testing of wellwater in East Palestine showed that the water was fine but out of abundance of caution, people should use bottled water.

He also told Norfolk Southern’s CEO they should pay for everything.

“We’re going to hold them accountable. They are responsible for this. They are responsible for a very serious train wreck that occurred with some very toxic materials. We’re going to hold their feet to the fire. We’re going to make sure they pay for everything moving forward,” he said.