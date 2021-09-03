Extinction Rebellion protests – live: Activists strip naked outside Barclays after police remove people glued to plants
Latest developments as they happen
Activists at the Extinction Rebellion protest have now been freed from the plant pots, onto which they had glued themselves, only to be been placed immediately into handcuffs and taken to a police van.
Others stripped naked infront of a branch of Barclays bank in protest, behind a banner which read: “We are all vulnerable, stop funding fossil fuels”.
Meanwhile, dozens of medical staff, including doctors, surgeons and anesthetists, gathered outside JP Morgan’s headquarters in London calling on the investment bank to divest from fossil fuels on Friday, with a warning that failing to act now would make the planet “uninhabitable”.
Some protesters lay on the floor while others stood behind a giant banner reading “stop funding fossil fuels”.
Dr David McKelvey, a GP for 36 years, said: “We call on them to face up to the reality of catastrophe they are fuelling. Stop all new fossil fuel investments now.”
Police gathered at the Canary Wharf site and one nurse could be heard telling security “you’re hurting me, you’re really hurting me”.
JP Morgan declined to comment on the protest.
The action is the tenth day of the ongoing Impossible Rebellion, a series of protests by Extinction Rebellion and related groups on environmental issues.
On Thursday, activists from HS2 Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, scaled the seven-storey Tower Place West building in the City of London which houses the offices of insurance company Marsh – linked to the HS2 rail project.
eBay sales result in 18,000 tonnes saved from landfill
Sales on eBay this year have saved almost 87 million items – 18,000 tonnes – from landfill as a result of an increase in second-hand sales.
There has been a 29 per cent increase in the online sales in 2021 compared to 2018.
Joanna Whitehead reports
Surge in second-hand sees eBay save 87 million items from landfill
The online auction site has now partnered with Oxfam for Second Hand September
Critically endangered: North Atlantic right whales
North Atlantic right whales have become critically endangered as a result of oceans warming up, according to a new study.
Higher temperatures in the Gulf of Maine have driven the species from its traditional and protected habitat and into unsafe waters, researchers have said.
Warming in the Gulf of Maine has been rising faster than 99 per cent of the global oceans over the past decade, reducing the abundance of copepods – tiny fatty crustaceans that make up the whale’s main food source.
The whales now have to travel north-east to the Gulf of St Lawrence in Canada for food.
Leonie Chao-Fong reports
North Atlantic right whales critically endangered by climate crisis
Just 356 remain on Earth
Extinction Rebellion activists strip naked in front of Barclays
A number of Extinction Rebellion activists stripped naked infront of a branch of Barclays bank in London.
Four protestors, two male and two female, took of their clothes infront of a banner which read: “We are all vulnerable, stop funding fossil fuels”.
Underneath their clothes, writing across their bodies read “divest now”, “stop funding fossil fuels”, “stop funding death” and “morally bankrupt”.
Gaza is battling to tackle deadly pollution levels as efforts are hampered by continued conflict
In other Climate news, in early May, Gaza’s top water officials did a tour of new facilities and declared that the hard work had paid off: Gaza could no longer be considered “uninhabitable” because of its water and sewage crisis.
A week later, a devastating 11-day war between Palestinian militants and Israel’s army erupted, and that notion quite literally blew up.
Home to 2 million people, Gaza has suffered under a 14-year long Israeli and Egyptian blockade in place since the militant group Hamas violently seized control of the strip. Since then, four wars between militants and Israel have also battered vital infrastructure.
Bel Trew has more:
Gaza is battles deadly pollution levels as efforts are hampered by continued conflict
Earlier this year, it looked as though Gaza’s efforts to tackle pollution had borne fruit, after a damning UN report in 2012. But recent conflict has obliterated any progress, writes Bel Trew
Protestors march through City and St Pauls
Activists have moved off from St Pauls cathedral and are making their way through the City, closely followed by officers from Metropolitan Police, as protests continue.
Extinction Rebellion: GP attacks JP Morgan for fossil fuel investments at protest
Video footage shows GP attacking JP Morgan after dozens of medical staff gathered outside the investment bank headquarters in London calling on it to divest from fossil fuels.
Metropolitan Police gathered at the Canary Wharf site with protesters lying on the floor while others stood behind a giant banner reading ‘stop funding fossil fuels’.
The large protest comes on the tenth day of the ongoing Impossible Rebellion which is a series of protests by Extinction Rebellion and related groups on environmental issues.
Hurricane Larry expected to become Category 4 storm as it strengthens over Atlantic
Elsewhere, Hurricane Larry is expected to become a Category 4 storm as it builds in strength over the Atlantic Ocean and makes its way towards the Caribbean.
“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Larry could become a major hurricane by tonight,” the National Hurricane Center said of the storm’s progress.
While Larry is unlikely to pose any direct threat to the US, it could see an increase in ocean currents on the eastern coast and a higher prevalence of dangerous rip tides.
Nearly 500 arrests made since Monday
Almost 500 people have been arrested in the latest wave of Extinction Rebellion protests in London.
Police have been accused of being particularly heavy-handed with protestors after officers could be seen using batons as well as forcefully dragging protesters from the top of a bus on Tuesday, near to London Bridge.
Matt Twist, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner, told Times Radio: “It’s not the numbers of protesters but it’s the level of serious disruption that they’re looking to cause, which is impacting on other Londoners.
“We’ve said right from the start, we know that Extinction Rebellion have the right to protest and the right to assemble.
“But what we also made clear is these are qualified rights and they have got to be balanced against the rights of the rest of London and Londoners, the people, the businesses, the communities who want to lawfully go about their business.
“Where we’ve seen cases of both very serious and totally unreasonable disruption looking to be caused, we have to take action and move in and make arrests.”
Dramatic global warming 55 million years ago was exacerbated by climate ‘tipping points’. research reveals
Moving momentarily away from the protests, a new study suggests the warming planet hit various ‘tipping points’ that released more carbon, triggering more warming.
Around 55 million years ago, a major climate event upended our planet’s weather systems in what is recognised as one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change the world has ever seen.
But theories behind the cause of the 150,000-year-long event have been inconclusive.
Read the full story here:
Dramatic global warming 55 million years ago was exacerbated by ‘tipping points’
Existence of feedback loops relevant to contemporary climate crisis, scientists suggest
