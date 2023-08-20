Maui’s emergency chief resigns following backlash over wildfire response as search continues – latest
The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned on Thursday after officials came under increased scrutiny over the response to the devastating wildfires.
Herman Andaya submitted his resignation just one day after he defended his decision of not using outdoor alert sirens before the fires overwhelmed the historic community of Lahaina and killed at least 114 people.
Mr Andaya cited unspecified health reasons, with no further details provided in his letter.
“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible,” Maui mayor Richard Bissen said in the statement.
Meanwhile, the search to find and identify victims remains painstakingly slow. Only 10 of the 111 victims so far killed in the fires have been identified.
Residents are also reporting that investors and realtors are trying to capitalise on the wildfires to purchase land from locals. “We’re not going to allow it,” Hawaii governor Josh Green said.
Mr Green said he expects re-building the burned area of Maui to cost $5 billion or more.
Space lasers, boat burnings and elite land grabs: How the Maui wildfires became fodder for conspiracy theorists
Viral claims that the deadly Hawaiian wildfires were started deliberately as part of a shadowy plot followed a grimly predictable playbook.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Watch: Scale of wildfire scarring in aerial footage
Spam rushes to help Maui amid devastating Hawaii wildfires
Canned meat brand Spam, a beloved Hawaiian staple, has announced its intention to help bring food to the island amid the devastating wildfires.
In a statement shared to Facebook on 10 August, Spam, which is owned by Hormel Foods, announced it is partnering with humanitarian organisation Convoy of Hope to send more of the product to residents that have been affected by the wildfires across the state.
Brittany Miller reports:
Search for missing moves beyond Lahaina
The painstaking search for human remains through a burned-out area of ash and debris in Lahaina has covered at least 45 per cent of houses, governor Josh Green said on Thursday.
Authorities say the search for the missing has moved beyond Lahaina to other communities that were destroyed.
However, it will probably continue for at least another week.
The FBI’s Honolulu division said it is helping Maui police locate and identify missing people. Immediate family members who are on Maui can provide DNA samples at the Hyatt Recency in Kaanapali beginning Friday, and those elsewhere can contact the FBI for instructions.
Video appears to show start of deadly Maui wildfires
A new video has revealed downed power lines as a possible cause of the wildfires that devestated the Hawaiian island of Maui. Security video shared by a bird sanctuary in Maui captured a flash of light around 11pm local time on 7 August, followed by a bright flame that continued to burn. The new footage has emerged as key evidence pointing to fallen utility lines as the possible cause of the wildfires. “I think that is when a tree is falling on a power line,” Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the Maui Bird Conservation Center, said. “The power goes out, our generator kicks in, the camera comes back online, and then the forest is on fire.”
Identifying victims of the Maui wildfire will be a challenging task
Dozens of search crews and cadaver dogs went through devastated areas of Lahaina this week.
The federal government said it dispatched coroners, pathologists, technicians, X-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains.
US Department of Health and Human Services official Jonathan Greene said the work stood to be “ very, very difficult ” and called for patience.
Rapid DNA-testing machines that were used after a 2018 blaze that largely destroyed Paradise, California, also are being put to work in Maui. The instruments, roughly the size of a large computer printer or microwave oven, were developed a decade or so ago and designed for use in the field
In some situations, dental work, prosthetics, surgical implants, fingerprints, tattoos or other body markings can reveal a person’s identity. But the heat and power of a wildfire can destroy these clues, and dental and medical records sometimes are unavailable or difficult to track down.
An intense fire also can leave remains too damaged for DNA extraction, though there have been scientific strides. New York City, notably, has retested fragmentary remains of 9/11 victims as techniques evolved over the years and created new prospects for reading genetic code diminished by fire, sunlight, bacteria and more.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
VOICES: How Biden’s response to Hawaii wildfire disaster went so wrong
“It was a quick, offhanded remark. And one that immediately sparked its own news cycle, as Republicans and other critics jumped on him to insist that the president was unconcerned about the death and destruction.”
John Bowden writes:
White House shows FEMA responders working in Maui
How to help victims of Hawaii wildfires
Thousands of Hawaii citizens have been displaced following wildfires that devastated the historic town of Lahaina in Maui.
Here is a list of resources to help those impacted by the natural disaster.
Brittany Miller reports:
Fox News criticised for using disgraced ex-FEMA head to attack Biden’s response to Hawaii wildfires
The former FEMA administrator who was critcised for slow rescue efforts amid the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 has been accused of hypocrisy after he called President Joe Biden’s response to the Maui wildfires an “abject failure”.
Despite facing his own barrage of criticism when he headed FEMA, Michael D Brown lambasted the president’s response to the fatal fires on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. The fires have claimed the lives of at least 111 people, while thousands more have been displaced.
Kelly Rissman reports:
