Texas fire live updates: State’s largest ever wildfire is only 15% contained after five days
There’s still no end in sight for Smokehouse Creek fire which is now five times the size of New York City
Snow in area affected by Texas wildfires
The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas, which has merged with another fire and crossed the state line into western Oklahoma, was only 15 percent contained after five days, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Strong winds and dry conditions on Saturday threatened to intensify the monster wildfire which is already the largest in state history.
The fire has burned more than 1.1 million acres across the Texas Panhandle and destroyed 500 structures, Texas authorities confirmed.
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a red flag warning for the entire Panhandle from late Saturday morning through midnight Sunday after rain and snow on Thursday allowed firefighters to contain a portion of the fire.
The fires have killed at least two people.
Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her destroyed Hutchinson County home, officials said.
On Thursday it was confirmed that a second woman – Cindy Owens – had succumbed to her injuries after getting out of her truck and being severely burned.
Maps of fires ravaging the Texas Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek fire is now the largest in state history as it burns 1,078,086 acres alone, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is just 15 per cent contained as of Saturday.
See maps of these deadly blazes:
Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek fire is largest in state history
SEE IT: Destruction from largest fire in Texas state history
Two dead as Smokehouse Creek fire ravages Texas panhandle
Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her Stinnett, Texas home on Wednesday as wildfires ravaged the region. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and former substitute teacher, say her relatives.
More than a dozen other homes in her town were destroyed by the fires, which now include the largest blaze in state history: the Smokehouse Creek fire, burning one million acres alone in the Texas Panhandle.
Blankenship’s grandson, Lee Quesada, told the Associated Press that local deputies told his uncle they had found her remains in her burned home on Wednesday.
On Thursday it was confirmed that a second woman – Cindy Owens – had succumbed to her injuries after getting out of her truck and being severely burned.
Deadly Texas fires destroy up to 500 structures
Map of fires ravaging the Texas Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek fire is the largest in state history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
It is just 15 per cent contained after five days, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service on Saturday.
Here’s a map where the fires are raging:
Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek fire became the largest in state history on Thursday morning, burning more than one million acres
Former VP Al Gore calls for action amid Texas wildfires, California blizzard
The former vice president called for action as The Smokehouse Creek Fire continues to rage in Texas and a blizzard pummels northern California.
“Today from Truckee to Texas, communities are coming face-to-face with the devastating impacts of the climate crisis. 100mph winds and 12’ of snow are battering the Sierra Nevada while crews battle the largest wildfire in Texas history. We owe it to our our communities, neighbors, friends, and family to take action now to prevent further climate chaos.”
Red Flag Warning in effect until 7pmCST
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7pmCST on Saturday for critical fire weather conditions as the fires continue in the Texas panhandle.
Satellite image shows ash cover from Smokehouse Creek Fire
Watch: Cattle run from Smokehouse Creek Fire
Video captured cattle running from the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which has ravaged over a million acres in the Texas Panhandle.
February likely warmest on record
Three scientists told Reuters that February is on track to have the highest global average temperature ever recorded for that month, thanks to climate change and the warming in the Eastern Pacific Ocean known as El Nino.
The data has not yet been finalised, but if confirmed, this would mean it would be the ninth consecutive monthly temperature record to be broken,
The final figures of February will be released on 14 March by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
