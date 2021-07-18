Germany-Belgium floods: Death toll tops 180 as Merkel to visit and military aids rescue search for missing
The death toll across Germany and Belgium topped 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters.
Some 155 people have been confirmed dead in Germany while 27 have died in Belgium.
The military has been deployed to help aid the search and rescue mission and was seen using armoured vehicles to clear away cars and trucks overwhelmed by the floodwaters in Erftstadt, a town southwest of Cologne where the ground in a neighbourhood gave way.
Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to visit the devastated Schuld, a village near Ahrweiler in the worst-hit Rhineland-Palatinate region, on Sunday. Some 110 people are known to have died in the region.
Some 65 people were evacuated from their homes in Germany‘s Berchtesgaden area after the Ache River swelled. At least one person was killed.
The floods have begun to spill over into Austria, where a flash flood swept through the town of Hallein late Saturday, although no casualties have been reported.
There was also flooding in the German-Czech border area.
At least 300 million euros to be proposed for immediate aid
A package of immediate aid, totalling at least 300 million euros (£257 million), will be proposed at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, German finance minister Olaf Scholz has said.
He added that officials must start setting up a rebuilding programme which, from experience with previous flooding, will cost billions of euros.
Floods spill over into Austria
A flash flood swept through the nearby Austrian town of Hallein late Saturday, but there were no reports of casualties.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter that heavy rain and storms were causing serious damage in several parts of Austria.
Angela Merkel to visit devastated region
Chancellor Angela Merkel is today expected to visit Schuld, a devasted area in the worst-hit Rhineland-Palatinate region.
Merkel has called the floods a “tragedy” and pledged support from the federal government for Germany’s stricken municipalities.
Her visit comes after President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited on Saturday, urging continued support.
Death toll surpasses 180
The death toll in Belgium and Germany has now surpassed 180.
The number of people confirmed dead in the worst-hit Rhineland-Palatinate region is 110, with fears it may continue to rise. In the North Rhine-Westphalia area, 45 people have been confirmed dead, including four firefighters.
The death toll in Belgium remains at 27.
