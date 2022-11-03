Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Potter character’s ‘grave’ site survives after wildlife concerns

Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire is a pilgrimage site for Potter fanatics

Samuel Webb
Thursday 03 November 2022 15:10
Comments
Harry Potter cast reunite

A memorial to the Harry Potter character Dobby at a Welsh beauty spot will not be torn down following an environmental consultation.

Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire is a pilgrimage site for Potter fanatics because Dobby, a servile “house elf”, is “buried” there. Dobby died at the hands of villain Bellatrix Lestrange after rescuing Harry and friends in the final novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Fans leave painted stones, socks (a reference to a plot point), tea towels, dolls, flowers, and notes at the site. The mountain of tributes sparked a probe by National Trust Cymru into the effect the tributes were having on local wildlife.

A spokesperson said: "The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy".

Recommended

However, the agency urged visitors to protect the site by not leaving memorabilia and adopt a “leave no trace” philosophy to protect local wildlife from plastic pollution.

"The trust is asking visitors to only take photos," it added.

"Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk."

Social media users were largely positive about the decision. One said: “So it’s still there just for now and very likely visitors support businesses in the surrounding areas. A free attraction generating money makes sense.”

However, some said it is an “eyesore” and looks like a “landfill site”.

Freshwater West is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and the surrounding area is home to large grey seals, harbour porpoises, and some of the largest populations of seabirds in the world.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in