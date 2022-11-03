Harry Potter character’s ‘grave’ site survives after wildlife concerns
Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire is a pilgrimage site for Potter fanatics
A memorial to the Harry Potter character Dobby at a Welsh beauty spot will not be torn down following an environmental consultation.
Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire is a pilgrimage site for Potter fanatics because Dobby, a servile “house elf”, is “buried” there. Dobby died at the hands of villain Bellatrix Lestrange after rescuing Harry and friends in the final novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
Fans leave painted stones, socks (a reference to a plot point), tea towels, dolls, flowers, and notes at the site. The mountain of tributes sparked a probe by National Trust Cymru into the effect the tributes were having on local wildlife.
A spokesperson said: "The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy".
However, the agency urged visitors to protect the site by not leaving memorabilia and adopt a “leave no trace” philosophy to protect local wildlife from plastic pollution.
"The trust is asking visitors to only take photos," it added.
"Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk."
Social media users were largely positive about the decision. One said: “So it’s still there just for now and very likely visitors support businesses in the surrounding areas. A free attraction generating money makes sense.”
However, some said it is an “eyesore” and looks like a “landfill site”.
Freshwater West is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and the surrounding area is home to large grey seals, harbour porpoises, and some of the largest populations of seabirds in the world.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies