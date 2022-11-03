Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A memorial to the Harry Potter character Dobby at a Welsh beauty spot will not be torn down following an environmental consultation.

Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire is a pilgrimage site for Potter fanatics because Dobby, a servile “house elf”, is “buried” there. Dobby died at the hands of villain Bellatrix Lestrange after rescuing Harry and friends in the final novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Fans leave painted stones, socks (a reference to a plot point), tea towels, dolls, flowers, and notes at the site. The mountain of tributes sparked a probe by National Trust Cymru into the effect the tributes were having on local wildlife.

A spokesperson said: "The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy".

However, the agency urged visitors to protect the site by not leaving memorabilia and adopt a “leave no trace” philosophy to protect local wildlife from plastic pollution.

"The trust is asking visitors to only take photos," it added.

"Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk."

Social media users were largely positive about the decision. One said: “So it’s still there just for now and very likely visitors support businesses in the surrounding areas. A free attraction generating money makes sense.”

However, some said it is an “eyesore” and looks like a “landfill site”.

Freshwater West is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and the surrounding area is home to large grey seals, harbour porpoises, and some of the largest populations of seabirds in the world.