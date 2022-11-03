The world’s largest plastic waste pyramid has been unveiled in Egypt ahead of the Cop27 climate summit.

It marks the beginning of a movement called the “100yr cleanup” - an initiative that seeks to fund large-scale rubbish clean-ups for the next 100 years and drive accountability for the single-use plastic problem.

The pyramid was erected inâ€¯Egypt’s Western Desert, just outside Cairo and the immense structure, which took five days to build, weighs a whopping 18 tonnes.

It stands taller than a three-storey building and is made using the equivalent of one millionâ€¯plastic water bottles.

