A life-threatening heat wave is sending temperatures soaring above 90F (32C) across the midwest and northeast from Tuesday.

The Detroit metro area will experience its worst heat wave in 20 years or more as an atmospheric heat dome settles over much of the country, impacting countless metro areas including New York, Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, DC.

Some 270 million people will be impacted this week. The high temperatures, which began on Sunday, could linger through early next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “The duration of this heat wave is notable and potentially the longest experienced in decades for some locations,” the NWS said.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is expected to be one of those places, with forecasters predicting the city will beat its previous six-day, heat wave record set in 1994. The area is expected to hit the mid-90s while the heat index — how the temperature feels to the human body — climbs to 110F (43C).

Meanwhile, New York City will see its first heat wave since September as temperatures reach above 90F beginning Thursday.

Meanwhile, upstate New York is under a heat advisory until Thursday evening with the heat index forecasted to hit or surpass 100F, the NWS forecasts. Governor Kathy Hochul activated the National Guard on Tuesday to assist with heat-related emergencies.

People cool off at Crown Fountain in Millennium Park as temperatures reached a record high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit on June 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Temperatures in the city are expected to reach highs in the 90s for the remainder of the week ( Getty Images )

The Washington, DC area will also approach temperatures near 100F (37C) and a heat index of 103F (39C).

In the midwest, western Illinois will also be hit with a heat index 100F on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chicago, Illinois broke a 1957 temperature record on Monday with a high of 97F (36C).

Heat waves can prove deadly, especially for young children, the elderly, outdoor workers and the unhoused. The Department of Health and Human Services reports more than 2,300 people died of heat-related deaths in the US last year — the highest number recorded in 45 years.

Heat deaths will likely continue to rise as the human-driven climate crisis warms the planet and drives more extreme weather events, including heat waves.

While the east melts under dangerous heat, the western US is battling dangerous wildfires.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than a dozen large fires are raging through California, according to Cal Fire, with six posing major threats.

The Post Fire, the largest burning in the state, has already scorched through some 15,000 acres near Los Angeles and is 24 per cent contained.

High winds in the region are fanning the flames and more than 1,000 people were forced to evacuate from a nearby camping area, Cal Fire officials said.

The Sites Fire is burning another 10,000 acres in northern California at zero percent containment.

In southern New Mexico, thousands in and around the Village of Ruidoso were forced to evacuate Monday as the raging South Fork Fire burned through more than 13,000 acres after it began that morning. The blaze is burning on Mescalero Tribal Land and federal land, Ruidoso News reports.

Mescalero Apache Reservation leaders have since declared a state of emergency in response to the blaze.

Firefighters pictured responding to the Post Fire in southern California, which has burned through more than 15,000 acres as of Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Firefighters have yet to contain the fire as of Tuesday morning.

“We were getting ready to sit down to a meal and the alert came on: ‘Evacuate now, don’t take anything or plan to pack anything, just evacuate,’” resident Mary Lou Minic told local outlet KOB-TV. “And within three to five minutes, we were in the car, leaving.”

Since the blazes began, the Red Cross has reported 270 individuals checked in to shelters in Roswell, and 120 in Capitan, according to New Mexico fire agencies.

Federal officials have been watching Ruidoso for decades after the Federal Emergency Management Agency designated the village as a high-risk area in 2000, citing the surrounding dense forests that could serve as fuel.

The smaller Salt Fire is also burning nearby Ruidoso, scorching the Mescalero Apache Reservation in Otero County, New Mexico, the Ruidoso News reports.