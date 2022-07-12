Huge fire breaks out in North Yorkshire field as heatwave takes hold

A huge fire broke out in a field in North Yorkshire as the UK experienced scorching temperatures.

Large flames were seen billowing from a stretch of land near Ripon in a video captured from a passing car on Monday.

The blaze can be seen stretching across the field as the motorist drives on.

Police said the fire had erupted as the UK was gripped by soaring temperatures.

The heatwave is expected to last throughout the week, with the Met Office refusing to rule out record 40C temperatures and issuing a rare amber heat warning starting on Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police said field fires were “causing road issues” near the North Yorkshire city in the afternoon.

“There are fires in fields alongside the A61 at Hutton Bank (north east of Ripon),” it tweeted.

The force told members of the public to avoid the area while firefighters worked at the scene.

It said roads had been reopened several hours later around 8pm.

Train tracks also caught fire in Battersea in south London on Monday as temperatures soared. Images showed flames rising on a bridge at the rail station.

The Met Office said much of England saw temperatures above 30C on Monday, peacking at 32C in west London.

Warm conditions are expected to last throughout the week, dipping slightly on Wednesday and Thursday before building again.

Forecasters say temperatures could top 35C in the southeast at the weekend and reach 32C elsewhere,