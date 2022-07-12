Jump to content
Huge fire breaks out in North Yorkshire field as heatwave takes hold

It comes as UK braces for warm weather throughout week

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 12 July 2022 11:25
Comments
Huge fire engulfs North Yorkshire field amid heatwave

A huge fire broke out in a field in North Yorkshire as the UK experienced scorching temperatures.

Large flames were seen billowing from a stretch of land near Ripon in a video captured from a passing car on Monday.

The blaze can be seen stretching across the field as the motorist drives on.

Police said the fire had erupted as the UK was gripped by soaring temperatures.

The heatwave is expected to last throughout the week, with the Met Office refusing to rule out record 40C temperatures and issuing a rare amber heat warning starting on Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police said field fires were “causing road issues” near the North Yorkshire city in the afternoon.

“There are fires in fields alongside the A61 at Hutton Bank (north east of Ripon),” it tweeted.

The force told members of the public to avoid the area while firefighters worked at the scene.

A huge fire erupted in a North Yorkshire field on Monday

(Jed Nejzar)

It said roads had been reopened several hours later around 8pm.

Train tracks also caught fire in Battersea in south London on Monday as temperatures soared. Images showed flames rising on a bridge at the rail station.

The Met Office said much of England saw temperatures above 30C on Monday, peacking at 32C in west London.

Warm conditions are expected to last throughout the week, dipping slightly on Wednesday and Thursday before building again.

Forecasters say temperatures could top 35C in the southeast at the weekend and reach 32C elsewhere,

