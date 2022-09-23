Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada, where officials say it could be a historic storm.

The storm is currently a Category 4 hurricane — and while it will weaken in over the next day as it reaches Nova Scotia, officials are warning of a “historic storm” that could be the strongest to ever hit the region.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre has predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.

The Nova Scotian provincial government has urged residents to prepare, including for power outages, by packing an emergency supplies bag and securing doors and windows.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other parts of Atlantic Canada are under tropical storm warnings or watches.

This is a breaking story, more to follow