Hurricane Fiona path - live: Canada on track to be hit with ‘strongest ever’ category 3 storm
Hurricane-force winds and up to a foot of rain are expected in some areas
Hurricane Fiona is on a collision course with Atlantic Canada, after devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week.
The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing intense winds and rains, as well as possible flooding and power outages to much of the region.
The heaviest damage will likely be felt in Nova Scotia, where the storm is hitting directly – but since the storm is so large, dangerous weather is also forecast for parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre has warned that this could be a “historic storm” and a “landmark weather event” as the powerful storm makes its way into the region.
Fiona has already become the most destructive hurricane of the year so far in the Atlantic Ocean after floods and damaging winds left millions of people without running water or electricity in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
These kinds of extreme storms are only becoming more common as the climate crisis grows and ocean temperatures rise, creating more and more powerful hurricanes that can create serious damage as they reach land.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre has issued hurricane warnings for much of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland
Fiona, now a Category 4 hurricane, is projected to weaken somewhat by the time it reaches land, but will still bring dangerous weather to the Canadian Atlantic Coast
Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
The hurricane is projected to make landfall in Nova Scotia late Friday night
