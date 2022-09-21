Hurricane Fiona reaches Category 4 as it barrels towards Bermuda

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hurricane Fiona has become a Category 4 storm, with wind speeds up to 132 miles per hour after crossing the Caribbean and heading into the northern Atlantic.

The storm — the strongest and most destructive of the year so far in the Atlantic — is forecast to hit Bermuda on Thursday night and Canada over the weekend.

Fiona will likely pass a little to the east of Bermuda, bringing tropical-storm-force winds to the island.

It’s forecast to weaken somewhat before reaching Nova Scotia and Newfoundland but has the potential to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit Atlantic Canada.

Hurricane Fiona caused widespread and intense damage as it hit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, leaving millions without power and many without running water.

