Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Hurricane Fiona reaches Category 4 as it barrels towards Bermuda

The storm could be one of the strongest to ever hit Atlantic Canada as it continues north

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Wednesday 21 September 2022 14:40
Comments
Hurricane Fiona causes 'catastrophic' flooding across Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona has become a Category 4 storm, with wind speeds up to 132 miles per hour after crossing the Caribbean and heading into the northern Atlantic.

The storm — the strongest and most destructive of the year so far in the Atlantic — is forecast to hit Bermuda on Thursday night and Canada over the weekend.

Fiona will likely pass a little to the east of Bermuda, bringing tropical-storm-force winds to the island.

It’s forecast to weaken somewhat before reaching Nova Scotia and Newfoundland but has the potential to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit Atlantic Canada.

Hurricane Fiona caused widespread and intense damage as it hit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, leaving millions without power and many without running water.

Recommended

This is a breaking story, more to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in