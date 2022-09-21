Hurricane Fiona reaches Category 4 as it barrels towards Bermuda
The storm could be one of the strongest to ever hit Atlantic Canada as it continues north
Hurricane Fiona has become a Category 4 storm, with wind speeds up to 132 miles per hour after crossing the Caribbean and heading into the northern Atlantic.
The storm — the strongest and most destructive of the year so far in the Atlantic — is forecast to hit Bermuda on Thursday night and Canada over the weekend.
Fiona will likely pass a little to the east of Bermuda, bringing tropical-storm-force winds to the island.
It’s forecast to weaken somewhat before reaching Nova Scotia and Newfoundland but has the potential to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit Atlantic Canada.
Hurricane Fiona caused widespread and intense damage as it hit Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, leaving millions without power and many without running water.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
