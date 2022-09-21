Climate crisis activists arrested in Boston after protests disrupt morning commute

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People protesting on the climate crisis have been arrested in Boston in response to blocking traffic during Wednesday’s morning commute.

The group behind the protests, Extinction Rebellion Boston (XR Boston), put out a graphic on Facebook that said “We’re Sorry”.

“We understand that we have interrupted your life today, and we know that your life is important,” a post on Facebook reads. “That is why we are fighting to protect it, and all lives, before we run out of time.”

The Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter that they have arrested five people blocking entrance to Interstate 93. The Boston Police Department has also said that they are responding to protests in the city.

The Independent has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police, the Boston Police and Extinction Rebellion Boston for comment.

Photos and videos posted to XR Boston’s Twitter account show protestors marching through the streets with a brass band, and blocking traffic near downtown.

The group’s Facebook post called on Massachusetts to stop building new fossil fuel infrastructure, and said that “conventional” methods of advocacy like writing letters to Congress and petitions have failed.

“Nonviolent disruptive action is the only tool we have left to force our governments into action,” the post read.

This is a breaking story, more to follow