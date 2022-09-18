✕ Close FAMILY STUCK IN VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRACING FOR FIONA

Puerto Rico has suffered a total power blackout as the newly-upgraded Hurricane Fiona bears down on the island.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Sunday afternoon that the US territory’s electrical system was “out of service due to the effects of the hurricane”, while the outage tracking service PowerOutage.US showed a 100 per cent blackout.

Forecasters fear that Fiona, which was upgraded to a hurricane by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) early on Sunday morning, will batter Puerto Rico with “historic” rains, winds, flash floods, and mudslides.

The NHC said it expected rainfall of 16 inches or more, adding: “These rains will produce life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain.”

