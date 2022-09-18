Puerto Rico has suffered a total power blackout as the newly-upgraded Hurricane Fiona bears down on the island.
Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Sunday afternoon that the US territory’s electrical system was “out of service due to the effects of the hurricane”, while the outage tracking service PowerOutage.US showed a 100 per cent blackout.
Forecasters fear that Fiona, which was upgraded to a hurricane by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) early on Sunday morning, will batter Puerto Rico with “historic” rains, winds, flash floods, and mudslides.
The NHC said it expected rainfall of 16 inches or more, adding: “These rains will produce life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic, along with mudslides and landslides in areas of higher terrain.”
‘Move immediately to higher ground'
The US National Weather Service has issued flood warnings numerous areas of Puerto Rico, telling anyone in the area to "move immediately to higher ground".
The warnings cover almost the entire island, including the capital San Juan and the entire stretch of coastline from there around the eastern and southern shorelines to west of Ponce.
‘No one should be outside right now'
Governor Pedro Pierluisi is not mincing words about the threat to Puerto Rico. In a news conference earlier today, before the storm made landfall, he warned that it “will cover our entire island” and said “this is impacting us now”.
On his official Facebook page, he added: “Everyone should be in a safe place right now. No one should be outside.”
He said school classes and all work in government agencies will be suspended tomorrow, except for first responders and workers who “provide essential services”. Numerous roads are also closed.
Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic in the crosshairs
Here’s the NHC’s latest map of the estimated path of Hurricane Fiona as of Sunday afternoon.
Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Good afternoon. Hurricane Fiona has made landfall in Puerto Rico, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).
“National Weather Service Doppler radar observations indicate that the center of Hurricane Fiona has made landfall along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20pm [local time],” said the NHC on Sunday afternoon. “Maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 85 mph.”
