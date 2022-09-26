Hurricane Ian forms as Cuba prepares for impact

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hurricane Ian officially formed as a category-1 storm early on Monday as Floridians were warned to “be ready” for extreme weather in the coming days.

Ian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week. Forecasters noted that regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is risk of life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rains along the west coast of Florida and Florida Panhandle.

The powerful system is currently moving towards the Cayman Islands and western Cuba with severe conditions expected.

“Efforts to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

Classes were suspended in Pinar del Rio province of Cuba and evacuations planned. Ian had been upgraded on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

The US National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach far-western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at a press conference on Monday at 11am local time after declaring an emergency throughout his state.

This is a breaking story. More follows