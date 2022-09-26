Jump to content

Hurricane Ian forms as Cuba prepares for impact

The powerful system is currently moving towards the Cayman Islands and western Cuba

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Monday 26 September 2022 15:31
Hurricane Ian forecast: Monday
Hurricane Ian officially formed as a category-1 storm early on Monday as Floridians were warned to “be ready” for extreme weather in the coming days.

Ian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week. Forecasters noted that regardless of Ian’s exact track, there is risk of life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rains along the west coast of Florida and Florida Panhandle.

The powerful system is currently moving towards the Cayman Islands and western Cuba with severe conditions expected.

“Efforts to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

Classes were suspended in Pinar del Rio province of Cuba and evacuations planned. Ian had been upgraded on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

The US National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach far-western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at a press conference on Monday at 11am local time after declaring an emergency throughout his state.

This is a breaking story. More follows

