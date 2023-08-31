✕ Close Flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundate Steinhatchee, Florida

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tropical storm Idalia has left three people dead across Florida and Georgia as it continues to hammer North Carolina with heavy flooding.

Idalia ploughed into Florida as a Category 3 Hurricane on Wednesday morning, before losing power as it nland through Georgia and the Carolinas.

Florida Highway Patrol said that two men were killed in two separate weather-related road accidents on Wednesday morning in the Sunshine State. Meanwhile in Georgia, a man was killed by a falling tree while he was trying to clear another tree off a highway.

Florida began its recovery efforts after the storm passed through on Wednesday, with Governor Ron DeSantis warning looters that they could be shot if they try to target affected communities.

As of 5am ET on Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said that flooding due to heavy rains and strong winds would continue to ravage coastal North Carolina throughout today. Idalia is then expected to chart its path out into the Atlantic later on Thursday.