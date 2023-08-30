Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, told her followers on X/Twitter that a 100-year-old oak tree toppled over onto the governor's mansion in Tallahassee.

She said she and her children were home at the time the tree came down, but no one was injured.

"Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured," she said. "Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm."

"The storm" Ms DeSantis is referring to is Hurricane Idalia, which has since slowed to a Category 1 storm after making landfall in Big Bend as a Category 3 early on Wednesday.

Mr DeSantis was out of the house at the time coordinating with state and federal authorities in the wake of the hurricane.

He commented on the tree during a press briefing on Wednesday where he offered a slightly different version of events than his wife.

“I don’t know that it fell on like the residence, per se. I think it was a little bit off to the side,” he told reporters.

He said he was optimistic about the tree’s removal, according to Florida Politics.

“I don’t know if they’re going to have to cut down the whole tree,” Mr DeSantis said. “If they do cut down the whole tree, that’s just going to be more room for my kids to hit baseballs in. And so in some respects for us, even though the tree was nice, we’ll probably make do and just be quite all right.”

Mr DeSantis’ attention is likely elsewhere as Hurricane Idalia continues to batter the state.

The storm has already been linked to two confirmed deaths — two motorists who died in unrelated car accidents caused by the storm, according to Florida Highway Patrol officers — and has rendered some bridges and roadways impassable.