Dramatic timelapse shows Idalia storm surge barrel through Florida’s Hudson Beach

Dramatic timelapse footage shows a storm surge barrel through Hudson, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall.

Heavy rain and strong winds rolled through the westernmost end of Pasco County, located close to the Tampa Bay area.

Idalia hit Florida’s Big Bend region as a “life-threatening” Category 3 storm on the morning of Wednesday 30 August, before downgrading to a Category 2 as it heads across land toward Georgia.

The hurricane brought maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and a catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State.