Powerful waves lashed the Sanibel Island causeway in Florida as Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Wednesday 30 August.

The three-mile-long Sanibel Causeway connects the island with the mainland and portions of the bridge were destroyed by Hurricane Ian on 28 September 2022.

It reopened less than one month later, in October.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning, bringing “catastrophic storm surge” to parts of Florida.

The hurricane slammed into the Big Bend area, near Keaton Beach, just before 8am local time, bringing 125mph winds.