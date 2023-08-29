Tropical Storm Idalia forecasted to hit Florida as a major hurricane: Latest updates

✕ Close Lightning flashes as Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to hit Florida

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to hit Florida by Wednesday morning after intensifying into a category 3 hurricane, with fears that the storm could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.

The storm is now just 230 miles or 370km southwest of the Dry Tortugas National Park of Florida, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 70mph or 110km/h currently, which can grow to over 111mph as the storm intensifies.

Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida.

A state of emergency was issued in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast, as residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast.

“You should be wrapping up your preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia tonight and Tues morning at the latest,” NHC said.