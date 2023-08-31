Hurricane Idalia drone footage reveals whole neighbourhoods underwater in Florida - live updates
Hurricane Idalia made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida on Wednesday morning before charting path inland and slowly downgrading
Flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundate Steinhatchee, Florida
Hurricane Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it nears South Carolina having crossed both Florida and Georgia, the National Hurricane Center reports.
The system made landfall at 7.45am on Wednesday hitting the Big Bend region of Florida as an “extremely dangerous Category 3” storm. It brought maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and a catastrophic 15ft storm surge.
As of Wednesday evening, a tropical storm warning was still in effect for Georgia, and the National Weather Service warned that Idalia could bring “life-threatening” storm surge to coastal areas in the Carolinas.
Idalia forced mass evacuations in low-lying areas.
The storm killed at least three people, two who died in auto accidents in Florida and a third man who perished attempting to dismantle a downed tree in Georgia.
Idalia could possibly hit the state of Florida twice in the coming week via a dramatic turn over the North Atlantic.
Video shows devastation caused by Idalia at Horseshoe Beach
Watch: Time-lapse shows rapid intensification of Hurricane Idalia as it reached Florida
Biden warns Idalia still dangerous, says no 'trace of politics' in conversations with DeSantis
President Joe Biden says Hurricane Idalia is “still very dangerous” even though it has weakened after coming ashore in Florida.
Mr Biden said he had spoken to the governors of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, all states affected by Idalia.
He received his second briefing in as many days from Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and directed her to spend Thursday with Republican governor Ron DeSantis to start assessing the hurricane damage and the needs there.
Mr DeSantis, who is a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, and Mr Biden have clashed in recent months over the socially conservative governor's policies. as politicians from opposing parties will do.
But he said there was no trace of politics in his storm-related conversations with the governor.
“I know that sounds strange," Mr Biden said, noting how partisan politics have become. He recalled accompanying Mr DeSantis in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the last major storm to wallop Florida.
“I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help and I trust him to be able to suggest that this is not about politics,” the president said. “This is about taking care of the people of the state.”
Storm surges expected along southeastern coast overnight, NWS says
Storm surges are expected to impact much of the southeast coast through tonight as Idalia continues its path sustaining tropical storm-force winds of up to 60mph, according to an 11pm ET update from the National Weather Service (NWS).
Coastal flooding is also expected in Storm Surge Watch areas in North Carolina on Thursday, NWS noted its latest update.
Idalia is currently 15 miles northwest of Charleston, South Carolina.
Recap: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida with ‘catastrophic storm surge’
Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 on Wednesday morning bringing “catastrophic storm surge” to parts of Florida.
The hurricane slammed into the Big Bend area, near Keaton Beach, just before 8am (Eastern Time) with 125mph winds and warnings of up to 15ft of storm surge.
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida with ‘catastrophic storm surge’
Two men killed in separate vehicle crashes, Florida Highway Patrol reports
DeSantis hit by power outage in middle of Hurricane Idalia briefing
Ron DeSantis was hit by a power outage in the middle of his press conference about Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday morning, as the storm barreled into Florida’s Big Bend region.
Ron DeSantis hit by power outage in middle of Hurricane Idalia briefing
While thousands of Floridians have been plunged into darkness as a result of Hurricane Idalia, Governor Ron DeSantis’ briefing was disrupted by a power outage of its own
Watch: Sailboats slam into bridge after breaking free from moorings
Documentarian Jonathan Petramala recorded dramatic footage of sailboats slamming into a bridge over the Steinhatchee River after the storm surtge reversed its course and broke the vessels free from their moorings. They lost their masts when they hit the bridge.
