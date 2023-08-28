Storm Idalia to become hurricane as it barrels towards Florida

Storm Idalia expected to become hurricane before hitting Cuba and Florida with storm surges – latest
Idalia is nearing Cuba, and expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the southern US on Tuesday or Wednesday
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to hit Florida after intensifying into a category 2 hurricane this week, with fears that the storm could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.
The storm was located near the coast of Cuba on Sunday on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern US by Tuesday or Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.
Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida. The storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh).
A state of emergency was issued for half of Florida’s counties on Saturday, with governor Ron DeSantis asking residents to “have a plan and a stocked supply kit and follow @FLSERT for updates.”
“This thing hasn’t even gotten to Cuba yet, and the water in the Gulf is very, very warm and so that will provide some fuel for this thing to pick up some more speed,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said at a briefing on Sunday.
The path of tropical storm Idalia shows it heading towards Florida’s Gulf Coast by Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Idalia could come with winds of up to 100 mph (160 kph), according to the latest forecasts from the Hurricane Center. That would make it a Category 2 hurricane.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog with the latest updates on tropical storm Idalia as it heads towards Cuba and Florida as a category 2 hurricane.
