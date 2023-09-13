✕ Close Hurricane Lee downgraded to Category 3

Hurricane Lee is “growing in size” and forecast to turn north on Thursday, increasing in forward speed, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Forecasters believe that Lee will make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada as a tropical storm on Sunday, bringing winds and widespread flooding to large parts of New England - Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire and central and coastal Maine.

The slow-moving storm is currently 535 miles (860km) south of Bermuda, where a tropical storm watch was issued on Tuesday.

“Lee is very large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 125miles (205km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240miles (390 km),” NWS reported today.

Hazardous surf and rip current conditions are expected at beaches up and down the US East Coast and Atlantic Canada this week.

“Life-threatening” coastal conditions are also being experienced in parts of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

Behind Lee is Hurricane Margot, the fifth hurricane of the 2023 season. Margot is tracking north for now, the NWS reported, but that the forecast beyond Friday was “highly uncertain”.