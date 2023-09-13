Hurricane Lee is ‘growing in size’ with flood threat for New England: Live forecast
Forecasters believe that Lee will make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada
Hurricane Lee downgraded to Category 3
Hurricane Lee is “growing in size” and forecast to turn north on Thursday, increasing in forward speed, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Forecasters believe that Lee will make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada as a tropical storm on Sunday, bringing winds and widespread flooding to large parts of New England - Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire and central and coastal Maine.
The slow-moving storm is currently 535 miles (860km) south of Bermuda, where a tropical storm watch was issued on Tuesday.
“Lee is very large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 125miles (205km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240miles (390 km),” NWS reported today.
Hazardous surf and rip current conditions are expected at beaches up and down the US East Coast and Atlantic Canada this week.
“Life-threatening” coastal conditions are also being experienced in parts of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.
Behind Lee is Hurricane Margot, the fifth hurricane of the 2023 season. Margot is tracking north for now, the NWS reported, but that the forecast beyond Friday was “highly uncertain”.
Hurricane Lee’s path
Hurricane Lee is expected to turn north later this week and forecasters suggested that it would make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Winds and flooding also are expected to affect Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire and central and coastal Maine this weekend, forecasters said.
‘Not heading for NYC'
The New York Metro Weather account on X, formerly Twitter, had a warning for New Yorkers on Tuesday.
“Hurricane Lee is still not heading for NYC, despite what the clickbait articles and social media videos might be trying to tell you,” a post read.
“Here’s what we can expect as the storm passes by.”
One bumpy ride
The 403rd Wing of the US Air Force Reserve Command, otherwise known as the “Hurricane Hunters”, shared this video of their aerial weather reconnaissance of Hurricane Lee at the weekend.
Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya’s eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could spiral with 10,000 people reported still missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighborhoods of the city.
The startling death and devastation wreaked by Mediterranean storm Daniel pointed to the storm’s intensity, but also the vulnerability of a nation torn apart by chaos for more than a decade.
The country is divided by rival governments, one in the east, the other in the west, and the result has been neglect of infrastructure in many areas.
Outside help was only just starting to reach Derna on Tuesday, more than 36 hours after the disaster struck. The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to the coastal city of some 89,000. (Associated Press)
Massachusetts city gets 11 inches of rain, flooding homes, jeopardizing dam
Heavy rainfall has flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with one city declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes, creating moats around their foundations and leading to boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations.
More storms were in the forecast for Wednesday, and although it was still early, winds and flooding from Hurricane Lee were expected to affect Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire and central and coastal Maine during the weekend, forecasters said.
Up to 300 people were evacuated by Tuesday morning in Leominster, about 40 miles northwest of Boston, Mayor Dean Mazzarella said. That included residents of a high-rise apartment building and a nursing home. All schools were closed and two shelters were opened.
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Heavy rainfall has flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with one city declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes, created sinkholes and stranded drivers
Flood watch for large parts of Massachusetts
A flood watch was issued from 11am on Wednesday into Thursday morning by the Boston office of the National Weather Service.
One to two inches of rain is expected across the area, although localized amounts up to 4 inches are possible. Flooding is likely and forecasters warned people not to drive through submerged streets or underpasses.
The warning came after central Massachusetts was pounded by several inches of rainfall on Monday leading states of emergency to be declared in the cities of Leominster and North Attleborough.
Margot makes five
Hurricane Margot became the fifth named hurricane of the Atlantic season on Monday.
On Tuesday, it was located some 890 miles (1,430 kilometers) southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 85mph (140 kph) and was moving north at 12mph (19 kph).
The hurricane is forecast to remain over open waters. Regardless, Swells generated by Margot will begin to affect the Azores on Wednesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Lee impacts coastal areas hundreds of miles from storm
Forecasters warned of dangerous surf and rip currents affecting the southeastern US coast from Tuesday due to Hurricane Lee and local emergency departments backed up those alerts.
“Pay attention to beach warning flags and do not enter the water in unsafe conditions,” warned the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Satellites capture the twin hurricanes
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellites captured the twin storms of Lee and Margot swirling in the Atlantic today.
Hurricane Lee was seen just north of Puerto Rico, and Hurricane Margot was strengthening farther east. Lee is a powerful Category 3 storm and is expected to cause hazardous surf and rip conditions at beaches across the western Atlantic this week.
