Storm Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to rapidly intensify before making landfall along the western coast of Florida on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening” storm surge of up to 12 feet in some areas. Evacuation notices have been issued in 21 counties with mandatory orders for some people in eight of those counties. Residents were loading up on sandbags and heading to emergency shelters.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Monday: “The property – we can rebuild someone’s home. You can’t unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm’s way and does battle with Mother Nature.”

Hurricane Idalia is moving through the Gulf of Mexico after lashing Cuba with heavy rain, especially in the westernmost part of the island, where the province of Pinar del Rio is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian last September.