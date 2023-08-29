Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida as forecasters warn of ‘life-threatening’ storm surge: Live updates
Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday with storm surge of up to 12 feet in parts of the Florida coast
Lightning flashes as Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to hit Florida
Storm Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to rapidly intensify before making landfall along the western coast of Florida on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening” storm surge of up to 12 feet in some areas. Evacuation notices have been issued in 21 counties with mandatory orders for some people in eight of those counties. Residents were loading up on sandbags and heading to emergency shelters.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Monday: “The property – we can rebuild someone’s home. You can’t unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm’s way and does battle with Mother Nature.”
Hurricane Idalia is moving through the Gulf of Mexico after lashing Cuba with heavy rain, especially in the westernmost part of the island, where the province of Pinar del Rio is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian last September.
National Hurricane Center’s latest update
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued the latest warnings on Idalia at 11am (eastern time) on Tuesday. The hurricane is currently around 275 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida
Among the key points:
- Idalia is strengthening and portions of the Gulf Coast of Florida will be hit with “life-threatening” storm surge and hurricane conditions from Tuesday night
- A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Cuban province of Pinar del Rio; Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Isle of Youth, Cuba; Dry Tortugas, Florida; Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key; West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach; Sebastian Inlet Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina
- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour; Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River, South Carolina
- A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge; South Santee River northward to Surf City, North Carolina
Florida readies for Hurricane Idalia
Tolls have been waived on highways out of the danger area in Florida as the state rushes to complete preparations as Hurricane Idalia looms.
Shelters have opened, hotels are prepared to take evacuees and more than 30,000 utility workers are being staged to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane’s wake, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday.
“You do not have to leave the state. You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles. You have to get to higher ground in a safe structure. You can ride the storm out there, then go back to your home,” he said.
Where does Idalia rank among strongest hurricanes to hit Florida?
The National Hurricane Center warned that Hurricane Idalia is expected to strengthen and become extremely dangerous before hitting the west coast of Florida, near the Big Bend area on Wednesday morning.
Winds could reach at least 111 mph (178 kph) from Idalia, a Category 3 hurricane, and create life-threatening coastal surges of up to 12ft.
As it moves inland, rainfall of up to 10 inches is expected in parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
Below are some of the strongest hurricanes to hit Florida, based on the storm-intensity scale of minimum atmospheric pressure. A lower pressure in millibars, or mb, indicates the power the storm. Storm Idalia is currently at 977 MB.
Labor Day, 1935: Unnamed hurricane, Florida Keys
892MB: The hurricane smacked into the Florida Keys as a Category 5, the highest ranking, with winds of up to 185 mph. In the upper Florida Keys, storm surge reached up to 20ft and wiping out nearly all structures between Tavernier and Marathon, and obliterating the town of Islamorada. Some 423 people died including many World War 1 veterans who had been in work camps in the Keys to construct a new highway.
Hurricane Michael, 2018
919MB: Michael, a late season hurricane, was the strongest on record to make landfall in the state. It came ashore in the Florida panhandle with sustained winds of 160mph and storm surge of 14ft in places.
The cities of Mexico Beach and Panama City were the most severely impacted. Hurricane Michael caused 74 deaths and $25billion in damages.
Hurricane Andrew, 1992
922MB: Andrew plowed into Miami-Dade County, south of Miami, in the early morning of 24 August with winds of 165mph. Contrary to what’s normal, almost all the damage in Florida was caused by the powerful winds rather than storm surge. Some 65 people died and damages topped $27 billion.
Hurricane Ian, 2022
947MB: Last September, Hurricane Ian roared ashore on the southwest coast of Florida with 150mph winds, a Category 4 storm. Nearly 150 deaths were reported and 20,000 buildings destroyed or severely damaged.
‘Don’t mess around with this'
The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee issued a stark warning to Floridians as Hurricane Idalia moved towards the west coast.
“To put this system into the historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. None. Don’t mess around with this. Follow the advice of your local emergency management.”
When will Hurricane Idalia make landfall in Florida?
Storm Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to rapidly intensify before making landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Idalia will likely make landfall along Big Bend – a low-lying area with many marshlands. Up to 12 feet of storm surge is forecast in the area, NHC reported.
All flights in and out of Tampa International Airport canceled
All flights in and out of Tampa International Airport have been canceled as Hurricane Idalia heads to the state of Florida.
The airport announced that it was shutting from midnight on Monday.
Is it safe to travel to Florida as Hurricane Idalia hits the US state?
Tropical Storm Idalia, now officially classed as a hurricane, is hurtling towards the US state of Florida, where hundreds of residents have been ordered to leave their homes.
A state of emergency was issued in 46 of Florida’s 67 counties, a wide patch that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast. Across this area, residents have been heading to shelters and loading up on sandbags.
Several counties are at risk of life-threatening floods, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis said of the evacuations in a press conference on 28 August: “We can rebuild someone’s home. You can’t unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm’s way and does battle with Mother Nature.”
