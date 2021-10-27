Ask an Insulate Britain activist anything about the climate group’s protests

Insulate Britain, the environmental activist group, has gathered attention over recent months following a series of high-profile protests blocking major roads.

The group has become infamous for its “campaign of civil resistance”, which has seen its members blockade busy roads in and around the capital, from the M25 to Old Street roundabout, the Blackwall Tunnel and Wandsworth Bridge, to draw attention to perceived inaction and insincerity on green issues from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.

The group has also not been deterred by court injunctions requested by transport secretary Grant Shapps that would prosecute any protestors blocking the M25.

Although the group wasn’t deterred they did take short break from the protests earlier this month but resumed its series of roadblock protests this week.

Protestors have been preventing traffic passing along the A40 into London to demand action from the government on home insulation to cut domestic energy waste, a key contributor to the climate crisis.

The group started the week by occupying three locations across the City of London on Monday morning, when Liverpool Street, Upper Thames Street and Limehouse Causeway were all targeted by the collective during rush hour.

Protesters in orange high-visibility vests again sat in the road holding banners to stop cars, buses and lorries getting by - to the evident frustration of drivers.

