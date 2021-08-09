IPCC report 2021 – live: ‘Devastating’ climate report to warn time running out to stop 1.5C warming
A “devastating” new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is set to warn the world running out of time to avert 1.5C of warming.
Global leaders have pledged to avoid that figure, and UK ministers hope the new document will act as a “wake-up call” for polluters. Britain is hosting Cop26, the next climate crisis summit, in Glasgow in November.
The IPCC’s report will be the first comprehensive assessment of scientific knowledge about the threat to the environment from humans since 2013.
IPCC press conference to take place at 9am
The IPCC’s press conference announcing the publication of the report will take place at 9am.
Background on IPCC report
This new report is the first global assessment of human-driven climate impages since 2013, when scientists found that global warming was "unequivocal" and that mankind’s role in was clear. The majority of warming since the 1950s was extremely likely to be down to human activity, they said.
The latest document is expected to be even more forthright, carrying warnings of how soon global temperatures could rise 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific papers, the review is set to provide the latest knowledge on past and potential future warming, how humans are changing the climate and how that is increasing extreme weather events and driving sea-level rises.
A summary report is being published after being approved in a process involving scientists and representatives of 195 governments that has taken place online over the last two weeks.
That means governments have signed off on the findings – and pressure will be on them to take more action at global climate talks known as Cop26 which are being held in Glasgow in November.
Thousands flee homes as blaze ravages Greek island amid ‘nightmarish summer’
Here is our latest story on the wildfires sweeping southern Europe. We can expect more of this as the century wears on
Uncontrolled wildfires have forced thousands of people to flee their homes on the Greek island of Evia after a blaze ripped through vast areas of pristine forest, with ferries on standby to evacuate those living nearby.
Residents described losing entire villages to the flames while the country’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Greece had suffered a “nightmarish summer”, writes Tom Batchelor.
The blaze on Evia, the second-largest Greek island in both area and population after Crete, quickly spread on several fronts.
Thousands flee homes as wildfires ravage Greek island amid ‘nightmarish summer’
British firefighters are expected to land in Greece on Sunday led by officers from Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service
Possibility of hitting 1.5C by early 2030s, report says
The Times reports that the IPCC could warn 1.5C of global warming may occur by the early 2030s – earlier than most people expected.
Previous estimates put that date at the most pessimistic end of the possibility spectrum.
In 2015, countries pledged at the Paris summit to try to keep warming to 1.5C, which is looking increasingly unlikely.
‘Devastating’ IPCC report to warn time running out to save planet
A “devastating” new UN report is expected to set out a stark message on runaway climate change in what the government hope will be a “wake-up call”, writes Adam Forrest.
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, published on Monday, will be the first comprehensive assessment of scientific knowledge about the threat to the planet from human activity since 2013.
An interim report said global warming was likely to hit 1.5C, the disastrous limit world leaders have pledged to try to avoid, between 2030 and 2052. But reports indicate that a new landmark study will bring the window forward by a decade to 2040 at the latest.
‘Devastating’ UN report to warn time running out to save planet
Stark IPCC report will be ‘decisive moment in history’, says UK government
Good morning. We’ll be covering the IPCC report’s publication live, with full reaction and analysis.
For now, a couple of posts to help you catch up on what’s going to happen...
