✕ Close Related video: The climate crisis laid bare

A “devastating” new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is set to warn the world running out of time to avert 1.5C of warming.

Global leaders have pledged to avoid that figure, and UK ministers hope the new document will act as a “wake-up call” for polluters. Britain is hosting Cop26, the next climate crisis summit, in Glasgow in November.

The IPCC’s report will be the first comprehensive assessment of scientific knowledge about the threat to the environment from humans since 2013.