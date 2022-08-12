Jump to content
Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits

Former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm in Oxfordshire

Matt Mathers
Friday 12 August 2022 10:19
The final Jeremy Clarkson Top Gear episode

Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.

The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site.

In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk.

"F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not making this up, the fire risk," he wrote on the social media site.

He suggested that “any damn thing. A bit of litter. A spark from the combine. A fag end. A careless rambler,” could have been the reason why he was asked to stop.

The Independent has contacted Oxfordshire County Council for comment.

Mr Clarkson’s comments came after firefighters warned they will not be able to attend all call-outs as the second deadly heatwave in weeks tips already overstretched services to “crisis point”.

The UK is on day two of an amber warning for “extreme heat” issued by the Met Office, with temperatures forecast to hit 35C.

The government was expected to officially declare drought in parts of England on Friday amid the unseasonably warm and dry conditions.

Jeremy Clarkson opened a restaurant at the farm last month

(Amazon Prime)

A decision was to be made after ministers meet with the National Drought Group, which will also be attended by water companies – who are increasingly coming under fire for failing on waste targets as taps run dry – and other groups, such as the National Farmers’ Union.

Yorkshire Water has become the latest company to announce a hosepipe ban as a drought is set to be declared for parts of England on Friday.

It comes after reports this week that Mr Clarkson’s restaurant at Diddly Squat is being investigated by the local council, after the presenter claimed he found a “delightful little loophole” to open for business.

Plans for the eatery had been rejected by councillors over concerns it would be “out of keeping” with the local area outstanding natural beauty in the Cotswolds.

But Mr Clarkson said last month an eatery on Diddly Squat farm - which is the focus of the TV show Clarkson’s Farm - was open for bookings.

