Just Stop Oil activists block two M25 petrol stations at rush hour

A group of young Just Stop Oil activists blocked a petrol forecourt on the M25 Friday as part of a coordinated action around the motorway.

The group of 15 activists, all but one under the age of 24, said they had come to the Clacket Lane service station because they were the last generation able to act to save the planet.

A forecourt was also blocked by Just Stop Oil at Cobham Services on the M25.

Around 7 a.m. as the sun was rising over the M25 and commuters were starting their days, several activists stuck themselves to the concrete at the entrance and exists of the forecout, whilst others sprayed orange paint over the pump meters and the names of the different types of fuel.

They cracked the plastic covering that protects the meters counting how much fuel consumers have used with small hammers. Those protesters then stuck themselves to the pumps stopping anyone from being able to fill up their cars.

Rosa Sharkey is glued onto a petrol pump. (Saphora Smith/Independent)

As the orange high-vis-clad youngsters arrived at the petrol station those in the shop quickly locked the doors while one irate customer accused the activists of being lazy.

“Get a job,” he shouted.

But the youngsters who got up before dawn Thursday say protesting is the most important thing they can do right now even it means putting their liberty and future career prospects on the line. The activists allowed customers and cars to leave the petrol station without issue.

Within minutes five police cars had arrived on the scene and were engaging with the protesters, the protesters were told they had until 8 a.m. to protest and then may be liable for arrest.

The protesters have said they have no intention of moving, and 8 a.m. came and went.

Hannah Hunt, a 23-year-old student at Sussex University, said her generation had done little to contribute to the situation the planet finds itself in today.

“This is our way of voicing how we feel, and what the young people here have in common is that we’re utterly terrified,” she said. “We suffer from eco-anxiety and terror about our futures, many of us want to have kids one day and to be able to have a stable future.”

Ms Hunt said that the aim of the action was to convince the government to stop the new licencising and production of oil.

“We’re the last generation able to do something,” she said. “It’s our duty to act.”

Eben Lazarus, 22, and Hannah Hunt, 23 block the entrance to the petrol forecourt on the M25. (Saphora Smith/Independent)

The Independent has contacted Surrey Police for comment.

More follows