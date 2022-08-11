Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Kentucky teen high school athlete has died mysteriously after spending several days helping his neighbours try to recover from the devastating flooding in the state.

Aaron “Mick” Crawford, 18, was reported on Wednesday to be the 38th person to have died in the flash floods. He passed away late last week after a sudden illness.

The waters destroyed homes and communities in July in the Appalachian mountains.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, a friend and pastor of Mr Crawford, said on Wednesday that the football player and wrestler “was just a joy to be around,” according to the Associated Press.

Mr Engle said that the last time they spoke, Mr Crawford inquired as to where he could help victims while the waters rose.

Mr Crawford worked on the recovery efforts for three days before becoming ill and passing away last week, the news agency reported.

The death occurred after a few days of illness, with his mother Ronda Crawford telling the Lexington Herald-Leader that he “went into cardiac arrest”.

Several outlets reported that the cause of death remains unclear.

Aaron Crawford, 18, died after helping fellow Kentuckians recover from flash floods (Screenshots / WCPO 9)

Mr Engle told the AP on Wednesday that Mr Crawford loved superheroes as a child and made his own costumes. He wanted to become a conservation officer and when rain and flooding hit the area, he immediately wanted to help out.

Within the span of 48 hours last month, eight to 10.5 inches (20.3 to 26.7 centimetres) of rain fell, leading to destructive floods.

“As soon as we understood we had a major disaster going on here, he messaged me,” the sheriff told the Associated Press. “I’m not sure it had even quit raining yet by the time he sent me a message on Facebook. He said, ‘Wanting to know where to go. Wanting to know where to help.’ And that was actually the last time I spoke to him.”

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear visited the eastern parts of the state on Wednesday, saying that the passing of Mr Crawford had been added to the official count of those killed in the floods.

In this aerial view, flood damage is visible as the Kentucky National Guard fly a recon and rescue mission on July 30, 2022 in Breathitt County near Jackson, Kentucky (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and others, tour a neighborhood impacted by flooding, Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lost Creek, Kentucky (AP)

A relief fund put in the place by Mr Beshear will pay for the funeral expenses for the Crawford family, a similar arrangement to other victims of the floods.

State legislators are working on providing funding for the area, with Senate President Robert Stivers saying “we’re getting there,” when asked about the legislation on Wednesday, according to the AP.

A draft of the legislation is being shared among lawmakers as they await a special legislative session that Mr Beshear is set to announce, probably to take place within the upcoming month.

House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade said on Wednesday that “whenever he’s ready, we’ll be ready to go”.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the region on Monday to view the destruction and to speak to residents and rescue workers. Mr Biden said the US government would support residents until they had recovered.

Mr Crawford’s funeral is set to take place on Thursday. Mr Engle was the Jeff, Perry County resident’s pastor at Blair Memorial Baptist Church. He said the 18-year-old was funny and “strong as a bear”.

He told the AP how Mr Crawford would at times put his wrestling skills to use on the pastor until his mother said “take it easy, you’re going to hurt the preacher”.

“He was well beyond his years when it came to the spiritual side of him,” Mr Engle told the news agency. “He was sort of like a wise, old man spiritually. He knew his Bible. He would go to Sunday school class but he could probably teach some of those Sunday school classes. That’s how well-versed he was in the Bible.”

The Crawford family told Mr Engle that after spending three days helping with recovery efforts, he came home depleted, saying that his arms were heavy.

Several outlets reported that Mr Crawford had to be put on a ventilator.

While Mr Engle is set to speak at the funeral, the memorial service will be managed by another pastor.

The sheriff told the AP he doesn’t believe he would be able to “make it through the service and hold up without crying and being able to get a message across. That’s how close we were”.

“He’s a superhero to me,” he added.