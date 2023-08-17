Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as Maui wildfire death tolls hits 111: Live updates
At least 111 people have died as a result of the fast-moving Hawaii wildfires that caused widespread destruction in the town of Lahaina.
As search efforts are underway, residents of Maui are reporting that investors and realtors are trying to capitalise on the wildfires to purchase land from locals.
Governor Josh Green said in a press conference that he intends to “make sure that no one is victimised from a land grab” and called on investors and relators to not approach Maui residents with an offer.
“We’re not going to allow it,” Mr Green said.
The Hawaii governor said he expects re-building the burned area of Maui to cost $5 billion or more. Already, federal, state and local relief aid has been directed twoard Maui.
Rebuilding will begin once search teams finish conducting searches for the bodies of victims – only 35 per cent of the burned area has been probed.
Mr Green believes the death toll will increase each day as more people are found.
The official cause of the fires is still yet to be determined.
Pilot vacationing in Hawaii took day off to fly people out of Maui
Vince Eckelkamp, a line training manager at United Airlines from Denver, was wrapping up his vacation in Hawaii with his family when the fires began last week.
When his own flight got delayed then cancelled due to the fires, Mr Eckelkamp said he decided to step up to help out other pilots to fly visitors off the island in the middle of the crisis.
He told USA Today that he texted another pilot who was scheduled to fly out to ask if he needed help who accepted his offer.
Mr Eckelkamp flew the plane from Maui to San Francisco to get 330 people off the island in the midst of the disaster.
‘If I hadn’t stepped up, or if I wasn’t there [the flight would have been canelled],” Mr Eckelkamp told USA Today.
“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time and was able to do the right thing.”
Maui Fire Department promotes fire drill safety plans
Children in Maui are returning to school and in the wake of the devastating wildfires are undergoing fire drills to make sure they can evacuate safely.
The County of Maui Fire Department posted on Facebook reminding people to have a fire evacuation plan in their homes and inform all residents of what to do in the event of a fire.
Jason Momoa issues stern warning to holidaymakers travelling to Maui amid deadly wildfires
Jason Momoa has issued a stern message to holidaymakers hoping to still travel to Maui amid the fatal wildfires.
Two days after sharing his “heartbreak” about the wildfires that have devastated the Hawaiian island, Momoa shared a post stating: “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI.”
He continued: “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.
“Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.
In Photos: Lahaina after the fire
Hawaii governor vows to block land grabs as fire-ravaged Maui rebuilds
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green vowed “to keep the land in local people’s hands” after a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic Maui community, as the island’s schools began reopening and traffic resumed on a major road.
Green said at a Wednesday news conference that he had instructed the state attorney general to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina, which he acknowledged will come with legal challenges.
“My intention from start to finish is to make sure that no one is victimized from a land grab,” Green said. “People are right now traumatized. Please do not approach them with an offer to buy their land. Do not approach their families saying they’ll be much better off if they make a deal. Because we’re not going to allow it.”
Also Wednesday, the number of dead reached 111, and Maui police said nine victims had been identified, and the families of five had been notified. A mobile morgue unit with additional coroners arrived Tuesday to help process and identify remains.
After a fast-moving wildfire consumed much of Lahaina about a week ago, concern spread that rebuilding would accelerate the town’s transformation into a tropical haven for affluent outsiders.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Highly flammable grasses in Hawaii fueled spread of deadly Maui wildfires, experts say
Highly flammable grass is believed to have fuelled the rapid spread of the deadly wildfires in Maui that have killed at least 111 people and destroyed the island’s historic town of Lahaina.
Experts say the invasive, non-native grassland that covers a quarter of the Hawaii islands has been a major fire risk they have been warning about for years.
The types of grass, including guinea grass, molasses grass and buffel grass, originated in Africa but were brought to Hawaii for livestock because it proved drought-resistant.
“These grasses are highly aggressive, grow very fast and are highly flammable,” Melissa Chimera, who coordinates the Pacific Fire Exchange, a Hawaii-based project sharing fire science among Pacific island governments, told The New York Times.
“That’s a recipe for fires that are a lot larger and a lot more destructive,” Ms Chimera added. Her grandmother lived on the Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co.’s plantation in Maui after emigrating from the Philippines.
Maui’s wildfire victims in full: First IDs released after Hawaii disaster
Raging wildfires in Maui have left at least 106 people dead and thousands of others missing after they were forced to flee their homes.
“We are heartsick that we’ve had such loss,” Hawaii governor Josh Green said during a news conference on Tuesday.
Mr Green said he expects the death toll to rise every day as recovery teams and cadaver dogs search the burned area in Lahaina on Maui. Despite the number of deaths increasing, only few people of the 111 have been identified.
Maui wildfire victims include music-loving local and family of four
The blaze is one of the deadliest in the US, leaving buildings and people’s homes burnt to ashes
Why officials did not sound outdoor alarms
On Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency website, it indicates that their outdoor siren system can be used for hurricanes, dam breaches, flooding, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, terrorist threats, hazardous material incidents and more.
Despite this, both Governor Josh Green and Maui County Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya say the siren would not have been useful if it was sounded before the fires.
Both Mr Green and Mr Andaya said the siren is advertised as being used almost exclusively for tsunamis – especially for beachside neighbourhoods and towns.
Mr Green said when he first moved to Hawaii he was always told, “If you hear a siren it’s a tsunami you go to high ground.”
That single-minded approach to the sirens has proven dangerous after the Maui wildfires. Mr Green said going forward they are going to find new ways to keep the public informed about incoming disasters.
“We’re performing a comprehensive review to find out what the safest and most effective, science-based way is to protect people,” Mr Green told reporters.
Video shows volunteers lining up to assist West Maui
Officials release three more names of victims
On Wednesday evening, the County of Maui released three more names of victims who died in the wildfires.
Melva Benjamin (71) of Lahaina
Virginia Dofa (90) of Lahaina
Alfredo Galinato (79) of Lahaina
