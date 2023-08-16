Maui wildfire miracle with 60 survivors found in home as video shows possible cause - live updates
Hawaii authorities have begun releasing the names of victims as the death toll in Maui continues to rise
Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina
The death toll from the devastating Maui wildfires was over 100 as of Monday evening, with at least 106 people dead, making them the deadliest wildfire in the US since 1918.
How the wildfires started remains a mystery but security footage shared by a bird sanctuary in Maui may point to some answers.
The video shows, what some believe, to be a tree falling on a power line resulting in a bright flame that continued to burn.
Wildfires, which first broke out on 8 August were fast-moving leaving little time for people in Lahaina to evacuate.
Over 2,000 buildings and homes have been burned and 1,000 people are still missing.
With only 35 per cent of the burned area searched, Hawaii governor Josh Green said he expects the death toll to rise in the coming days.
As recovery efforts are underway, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they will travel to Maui on Monday, 21 August to meet with local, state and federal officials as well victims.
Sixty survivors found alive sheltering in Maui home as search enters ninth day
Sixty survivors of the Maui wildfires have been rescued from a single home that had been cut off since wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island, officials say.
The large group had sheltered in an isolated residence in western Maui that had been without electricity and cell phone coverage since 8 August, Maui County mayor Richard Bisset said.
Mr Bisset revealed details of the extraordinary rescue as the death toll from the deadly wildfires rose to 106.
“We discovered yesterday that there was a family that was housing 60 people at a home on the west side, and many of those folks were unaccounted for, and they’ve now been reunited with their families,” Mr Bisset said.
Bevan Hurley reports on this shocking development.
Federal agencies provide aide and packages to Hawaii victims
Several US government agencies have compiled packages and aid to people in Hawaii who were affected by the wildfires.
“Through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), deployed 25 additional experts from the National Disaster Medical System’s (NDMS) Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT) and a Victim Identification Center (VIC) Team to Hawaii to augment state and local mortuary resources in the wildfire response.”
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) also announced a package of waivers to accelerate residents’ recovery.
This includes suspending a Community Development Block Grant, so more funding can be given, providing flexibility in HOME INvestment Partnerships, extending the period of time that individuals can receive temporary assistance and more.
Wildfires in California: Evacuations ordered as Head wildfire spreads
An intensifying wildfire in northern California has forced locals to evacuate a nearby town.
Some residents of Siskiyou County, California — just south of Hamburg and the state’s northern border — were ordered to flee their homes as the Head Fire in the nearby Klamath National Forest began threatening the region. The fire was estimated to cover between 3,000 and 4,000 acres, according to local forest authorities.
“The #HeadFire has increased in intensity and rate of spread and has been spotted across the Klamath River due to thunderstorm downdrafts in the area,” officials wrote on Facebook just before 8pm PST on Tuesday.
“The evacuation warning has been elevated to an order. PLEASE LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY.”
Graig Graziosi reports:
Watch: Maui survivor reveals harrowing details of dead babies in the ocean
Invasive grasses may have contributed to rapid wildfire spread
An invasive grass covering approximately 25 per cent of the land in the Hawaii islands is thought to have contributed to the outrageous wildfires that swept across parts of Maui last week.
The grasses, which are fast-growing, combustible vegetation, made Hawaii “more vulnerable to these destructive fires,” a 2021 report said.
The species of grass include fountaingrass and Guinea grass which were introduced to feed cattle and provide ornamentation.
The report says during the wet season, the grasses grow tall very quickly. But then during the dry season in Hawaii, which it is currently, the grasses turn from green to yellow to brown “pretty quickly.”
Voices: Biden got a ‘3am phone call’ moment on Hawaii – he swung and he missed
“Joe Biden’s “3am phone call” moment happened this weekend, at around 7pm on a Sunday evening.
The president and first lady were enjoying a weekend of waves and sun in Mr Biden’s favourite beach getaway, Rehoboth Beach, when he was asked by ever-present pool reporters for his thoughts on the unfolding devastation in Maui, where wildfires have left dozens confirmed dead and more missing.
“Will you come talk about the Hawaii response Mr President?” shouted a reporter from the ropeline.
“No comment,” Mr Biden responded quickly.
It was a quick, offhanded remark. And one that immediately sparked its own news cycle, as Republicans and other critics jumped on him to insist that the president was unconcerned about the death and destruction.”
John Bowden writes:
Who are the victims of the Maui wildfires?
The US Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of coroners, pathologists and technicians along with exam tables, X-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains, said Jonathan Greene, the agency’s deputy assistant secretary for response.
“It’s going to be a very, very difficult mission,” Greene said. “And patience will be incredibly important because of the number of victims.”
Maui mayor Richard Bissen offered his “deepest condolences” to the families who have received news about their loved ones.
Watch: Falling tree striking power line ahead of Maui wildfires
Karine Jean-Pierre defends Joe Biden’s efforts in Hawaii on CNN
New video reveals possible cause of Maui wildfires
Devastating wildfires that have claimed more than a hundred lives and destroyed swaths of the Hawaiian island of Maui may have been caused by a tree falling on power lines.
Security video shared by a bird sanctuary in Maui captured a flash of light around 11 p.m. local time on August 7, followed by a bright flame that continued to burn.
The new footage has emerged as key evidence pointing to fallen utility lines as the possible cause of the wildfires, The Associated Press reported.
