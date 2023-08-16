✕ Close Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina

The death toll from the devastating Maui wildfires was over 100 as of Monday evening, with at least 106 people dead, making them the deadliest wildfire in the US since 1918.

How the wildfires started remains a mystery but security footage shared by a bird sanctuary in Maui may point to some answers.

The video shows, what some believe, to be a tree falling on a power line resulting in a bright flame that continued to burn.

Wildfires, which first broke out on 8 August were fast-moving leaving little time for people in Lahaina to evacuate.

Over 2,000 buildings and homes have been burned and 1,000 people are still missing.

With only 35 per cent of the burned area searched, Hawaii governor Josh Green said he expects the death toll to rise in the coming days.

As recovery efforts are underway, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they will travel to Maui on Monday, 21 August to meet with local, state and federal officials as well victims.