Maui fires update: Wildfires could be deadliest disaster in Hawaii history as race continues to find survivors
Maui mayor says historic town of Lahaina has been totally wiped out by wildfires: ‘It’s all gone’
Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina
As the death toll from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii climbs to 55, officials believe it could be the deadliest disaster in the state’s history.
On Friday morning, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said search and recovery efforts were underway for the approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for.
So far, officials have only searched for people outside of buildings but were awaiting other support teams, including cadaver dogs, to search the interior of buildings.
Mr Green said that those unaccounted for are not presumed dead but that hundreds have been left without communications and so their safety is unclear.
“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, no internet, no phone, no radio. You compound some of that. So when we’re speaking to our officers, we need them to get a sat phone,” Mr Green said.
The wildfires continue to devastate Lahaina, with more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property destroyed.
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said that the historic town has been totally wiped out.
“It’s all gone. None of it’s there. It’s all burnt to the ground,” Mr Bissen said.
‘No indication’ warning sirens sounded before wildfires, report says
Residents in Maui claim they were not warned of the fast-moving wildfire that killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands of others this past week.
While officials say they sent out alerts, a new report from Associated Press indicates that the Hawaii Emergency Management records show “no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives.”
Officials sent alerts to cell phones, televisions and radio stations – however, the area was experiencing “widespread” power and cellphone outages.
Man relives ‘screams of horror’ as he spent three hours in ocean trying to escape
Maui residents recounted hearing “screams of horror” as wildfires engulfed areas of the Hawaiian island.
Residents of Lahaina, a resort town on the island, were told to jump into the ocean as flames approached the town.
Ydriss Nouara told Sky News that police told him to jump into the sea as they could not rescue him from the encroaching flames.
“The ocean was pulling us, we had debris falling on us, we were trying to get wet and not burn,” Nouara said, adding he was in the water for around three hours before being rescued.
Vice President says she will not visit Hawaii yet
Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Friday that she and President Joe Biden are monitoring the wildfire disaster in Hawaii but do not plan to visit yet so they do not take away resources.
“We don’t want to distract from the resources that need to go in to the victims of the tragedy, and of course the needs of the first responders have to be able to focus on that issue and not perry about focusing on us,” Ms Harris said.
She added that she and Mr Biden are “deeply concerned” about what is happening in Maui.
“We are coordinating federal resources to swiftly get there to support the work that has to be done,” Ms Harris said.
Governor of Hawaii and mayor of Maui visit remains of Lahaina
Friday morning updates: Firefighters working to contain fires in Maui
The County of Maui provided updates on Friday morning on the situation in Hawaii after wildfires ravaged parts of Maui.
Approximately 21 firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department were working to extinguish flare-ups and contain fires in Lahaina, Pulehu / Kihei and Upcountry.
They are being assisted by seven supervisory personnel and four vehicles.
A nine-member team also arrived to conduct search and rescue efforts.
FEMA search-and-rescue teams as well as the Nevada Task Force arrived Thursday evening with cadaver dogs to conduct recovery efforts.
Some cellphone service restored in west Maui
In an update from the County of Maui, officials said more cellphone service was available in West Maui on Friday.
“If you have a cell signal and cannot make a call, try texting instead,” the County of Maui wrote on Facebook.
Power and water are slowly being restored as well in parts of Hawaii where the wildfires hit.
Death toll may rise as building interiors have yet to be searched.
As of Friday morning, a total of 55 people have died as a result of the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii – but that number could increase.
Richard Bissen, the mayor of Maui County said the death toll is only based on people who were found outside as the inside of buildings have yet to be searched, he told TODAY.
“Right now our focus is finding any missing persons,” Mr Bissen said. “We want to reunite families.”
Authorities are waiting for FEMA officials to help in the interior search for people.
Hawaii Tourism Authority asks non-essential travellers to leave Hawaii
For those looking to travel to Hawaii or currently travelling to Hawaii, authorities are asking to cancel or return home so hotels can be used to provide shelter for those who have lot their homes.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Hawaii’s State Department of Transportation director said non-essential travel to Maui was strongly discouraged.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) echoed the statement saying: “Non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at this time. Visitors currently on Maui for non-essential travel reasons are being asked to leave the island as rescue and recovery efforts continue.”
Jason Momoa says he is ‘devastated’ and ‘heartbroken’ for those impacted in Maui
Jason Momoa, the American actor from Hawaii, has posted several resources on Instagram for those looking to assist in the search, recovery and rebuilding efforts in Maui after the wildfires.
“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires,” Mr Momoa wrote.
The actor provided several links to nonprofit organisations accepting donations to assist in relief.
Cadaver dogs assisting in search and rescue
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Maui where wildfires devastated towns and neighbourhoods and assisting in the recovery are cadaver dogs.
While the initial death toll in Hawaii was around 36 people, governor Josh Green said he was anticipating more lost lives as officials begin searching the remaining homes of people who were unable to leave.
Cadaver dogs from California and Washington were in Maui on Thursday to assist in those efforts, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Robert Fenton said.
“The devastation I saw today is significant,” Mr Fenton said.
