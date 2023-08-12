Hawaii fires live : Maui wildfires death toll rises to 67 as emergency alert failures revealed
Maui mayor says historic town of Lahaina has been totally wiped out by wildfires: ‘It’s all gone’
As the death toll from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii climbs to 67, officials believe it could be the deadliest disaster in the state’s history.
On Friday morning, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said search and recovery efforts were underway for the approximately 1,000 people still unaccounted for.
So far, officials have only searched for people outside of buildings but were awaiting other support teams, including cadaver dogs, to search the interior of buildings.
The lack of power and cellphone service may have contributed to failed alerts that were meant to warn residents of the incoming fire.
The wildfires continue to devastate Lahaina, with more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property destroyed.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $100m to fund relief efforts.
Maui fires knocked out ‘coconut wireless’ neighbour warning network
Earlier this week, rapidly moving wildfires knocked out phone service on Maui, preventing the usual local “coconut wireless” network of neighbours informing each other of the latest news from warning residents on the island they were in danger, according to Hawai’i Governor Josh Green.
“Normally, we would phone call one another, and through what’s often called the ‘coconut wireless,’ where everyone speaks to everyone else in their community, we would know right away that there was danger,” he told CNN on Friday. “That communication was cut off by the destruction of essentially 1000 degree heat that was coming down the mountain.”
According to records from emergency management officials on the island, the state’s 400 emergency warning sirens didn’t trigger as fires sped towards the historic town of Lahaina this week, The Associated Press reports.
Josh Marcus reports:
Maui fires knocked out phones, stopping alerts from local ‘coconut wireless’ network
Emergency management sirens also may have failed to warn residents
Maui wildfires: In pictures
Hawaii Tourism Authority asks non-essential travellers to leave Hawaii
For those looking to travel to Hawaii or currently travelling to Hawaii, authorities are asking to cancel or return home so hotels can be used to provide shelter for those who have lot their homes.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Hawaii’s State Department of Transportation director said non-essential travel to Maui was strongly discouraged.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) echoed the statement saying: “Non-essential travel to Maui is strongly discouraged at this time. Visitors currently on Maui for non-essential travel reasons are being asked to leave the island as rescue and recovery efforts continue.”
Maui fires in pics: Aerial photos show extent of destruction caused by Hawaii wildfires
Aerial photos and videos of the devastating wildfires raging in Hawaii this week have revealed the destruction that has followed in their wake.
The massive wildfires have led to the deaths of at least 55 people and 1,000 missing on Hawaii island apart from devastating the historic town of Lahaina.
The photos and videos of the devastation in Maui island have shown Lahaina left in rubble as authorities fear this could be one of the worst disasters experienced by the island community in decades.
Watch: Mayor of Maui says the death toll is based on people found outside of buildings
Hawaii fires: Lahaina’s 150-year-old banyan tree hit by wildfire
For generations, the banyan tree along Lahaina town’s historic Front Street served as a gathering place, its leafy branches unfurling majestically to give shade from the Hawaiian sun. By most accounts, the sprawling tree was the heart of the oceanside community — towering more than 60 feet (18 meters) and anchored by multiple trunks that span nearly an acre.
Like the town itself, its very survival is now in question, its limbs scorched by a devastating fire that has wiped away generations of history.
For 150 years, the colossal tree-shaded community events, including art fairs. It shaded townsfolk and tourists alike from the Hawaiian sun, befitting for a place once called “Lele,” the Hawaiian word for “relentless sun.”
Ring by ring, the tree has captured history.
How uncommon are wildfires in Hawaii?
The wildfire that hit parts of Maui this past week brought with it an unprecedented level of destruction and death.
But while this incident is uncommon, the state is no stranger to wildfires.
“Wildland fires are not unusual in Hawaii, there are occasional fires every year. This year’s fires, however, are burning a greater area than usual, and the fire behaviour is extreme, with fast spread rates and large flames,” Dr Thomas Smith, an associate professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science said in a statement.
Dr Smith says the fire’s speed and intensity was driven by the land which contained plenty of dry and combustible vegetation.
“Land abandonment is a factor that played a role in the intensity and speed of the fire,” Dr Smith said.
“It’s clear from satellite imagery and from those who know the area well that the rural land to the east of Lahaina was once intensely managed plantations, with irrigation ditches and terracing. The agricultural land would have been fire resistant, with a very low fuel load (flammable vegetation) and higher fuel moisture due to the irrigation.”
“Since most of this land has been abandoned, long grasses, shrubs and young trees had taken root, substantially increasing the amount of flammable vegetation surrounding the town,” he added.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez donate $100m to Maui fire relief effort
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are pledging $100m towards relief efforts in Maui after a series of devastating wildfires.
“Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated,” Ms Sanchez wrote on Instagram on Friday. “The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen – even after much of the attention has subsided. Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves.”
More details in our full story.
Maui fires death toll now at 67
The death toll in the Hawaii fires has risen to 67 people, meaning the disaster on Maui has surpassed the deadliest disaster in recent state history, a 1961 tsunami that killed 61 people.
Maui wildfire survivor tells of ‘dead bodies floating in the water’
A Maui wildlife survivor has told how there are still “dead bodies in the water floating” following the devastating blazes that have killed at least 55 people.
Hawaiian residents are bracing for the death toll to climb higher with around 1,000 people still missing in the apocalyptic wildfires.
Kekoa Lansford told the BBC that his hometown of Lahaina, which was at the centre of the wildfires and saw 1,000 structures burn down, would take “years to fix” after the disaster.
Graeme Massie reports:
