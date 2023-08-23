Maui fires – latest: Number of people missing rises to 1,100 while survivors reveal land grab fears
After facing criticism for his response to the disaster, the President met with officials and survivors in Maui on Monday
President Biden and First Lady arrive in Maui
The number of people still missing in the Maui wildfires has now risen to 1,100 – more than two weeks after a deadly blaze tore through the historic town of Lahaina.
Maui County officials announced on Tuesday that between 1,000 and 1,100 remain unaccounted for while 115 are confirmed dead. At the weekend, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said around 850 people were still missing.
Steven Merrill, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Honolulu field office, said on Tuesday: “Every day the numbers will change. That being said, the number that we’re most concerned about is, obviously, trying to clear people from the list. And that has reliably gone down every day.”
After facing criticism for his response, President Joe Biden met with first responders and survivors in Maui on Monday and promised that the federal government would be with them “for as long as it takes” to rebuild the community.
“May God bless all those we’ve lost, may God find those who we haven’t determined yet, and may God bless you all,” he said.
However, locals are voicing fears of possible land grabs by realtors and investors – which will push Hawaiian locals from the island.
Number of missing rises to 1,100
How to help victims of Hawaii wildfires
Thousands of Hawaii citizens have been displaced following wildfires that devastated the historic town of Lahaina in Maui.
Hawaii’s governor Josh Green has estimated that billions of dollars will be needed to fully recover.
Here is a list of resources to help those impacted by the natural disaster.
Concerns over ‘climate gentrification’ rise after devastating Maui fires
More than 3,000 buildings in Lahaina were damaged by fire, smoke or both. Insured property losses alone already total some $3.2 billion, according to Karen Clark & Company, a prominent disaster and risk modeling firm.
With a housing crisis that has priced out many Native Hawaiians as well as families that have been there for decades, concerns are rising that the state could become the latest example of “climate gentrification,” when it becomes harder for local people to afford housing in safer areas after a climate-amped disaster.
Jennifer Gray Thompson is CEO of After the Fire USA, a wildfire recovery and resiliency organization in the western U.S., and worked for Sonoma County during the destructive Tubbs Fire in October 2017. Thompson said Maui is one of the “scariest opportunities for gentrification” that she’s seen because of “the very high land values and the intense level of trauma and the people who are unscrupulous who will come in to try to take advantage of that.”
Thompson predicted potential developers and investors will research who has mortgages and said Maui residents should expect cold calls. “You won’t be able to go to a grocery store without a flyer attached to your car,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Nearly 2000 residents taking shelter at various hotels
More than 1,9000 Maui residents are currently sheltering at several different hotels around Maui.
Those hotels include the Hyatt Regency Maui, Outrigger Kaʻanapali Beach Resort, Royal Lahaina, Honua Kai Outrigger, Maui Seaside Hotel and the Westin Maui.
Maui guest interrupts Steve Bannon broadcast to rail against politicisation of wildfire coverage
Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast had an unexpected guest show up mid-broadcast when the former Trump aide’s interview subject was confronted by a Maui resident who accused him of politically exploiting the island’s wildfires.
Nick Sortor, an independent journalist who has been featured on Fox News, Newsmax and OAN, has been covering the Maui wildfires. While talking to Bannon, he was interrupted by a man who popped up behind him on camera.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Officials take preventative measures over toxins spreading to ocean
Officials in Maui are preparing for mudslides or possibly flooding as remnants of tropical cyclone Fernanda is expected to hit parts of Hawaii.
The National Weather Service predicted parts of Maui could receive one to three inches and warned residents to be aware of flooding as burned land can not soak up rainwater.
But another issue is the potential of toxins, released from houses and businesses burning down, running off into the ocean.
Federal and local officials said they were trying to prevent the toxins from spilling into the ocean by using a glue-like material to bind ash and debris.
Fences will be built near the coast and hay bales will be placed near storm drains to reduce the spread of pollution as well.
Biden tells Hawaii that the US ‘grieves with you’ as he surveys Maui wildfire devastation
Joe Biden told Hawaii that the rest of the United States “grieves with you” as he and the first lady surveyed the devastation of the Maui wildfires.
Mr Biden, who has been criticised for his administration’s response to the historic blaze, met with first responders in Lahaina before making remarks next to the famed and still-standing banyan tree.
“The country grieves with you, stands with you and will help do everything to help you rebuild,” the president said.
Graeme Massie reports:
Maui’s wildfire victims in full
ICYMI: Mayor of Maui says 850 people are still missing
Nearly two weeks after fast-moving wildfires engulfed several neighbourhoods in Maui, there are still 850 people missing.
Richard Bissen, the mayor of Maui, said in a Facebook video post that officials in the American Red Cross, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) based in Honolulu and Maui Police Department have combined and refined a list of names of the missing individuals.
The number is a decline from the 2,000+ names it contained when the search for missing residents first began last week.
Mr Bissen said he was both “saddened and relieved” about the numbers, saying that over 1,287 people have been located safe.
Of the original missing list, 11t have been declared deceased as of Monday morning, with most of those identifications pending.
Online posts spread misinformation about FEMA aid following Maui wildfires
In the aftermath of the deadly Maui wildfires, some social media users are discouraging residents from accepting disaster aid by falsely claiming the Federal Emergency Management Agency could seize their property if they do.
“If you own land in Lahaina, do not sign anything for FEMA,” a woman says on a video circulating widely on social media. “That is why they’re holding back all of the donations and saying, Hey, you want food come sign this?”
But disaster recovery experts and lawyers stress accepting aid doesn’t give FEMA any such powers to take private lands and that the posts are misrepresenting federal law. Here are the facts.
CLAIM: FEMA can seize the private property of any Maui resident that signs up for disaster assistance.
THE FACTS: The federal agency says the claims are “absolutely false” and encourages Hawaiians to visit a website it launched recently to address rumors and frequently asked questions in the aftermath of the fires, which have claimed more than 100 lives.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
