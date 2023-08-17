✕ Close Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina

The death toll from the devastating Maui wildfires has reached at least 110, making them the deadliest wildfires in the US since 1918.

The official cause of the fires hasn’t been determined, but security footage of a tree falling on a power line in a Maui bird sanctuary has raised alarm bells as a possible culprit.

Others point to the role of downed power lines elsewhere on the island and flammable grasses.

The fires, which first broke out on 8 August, were fast-moving, leaving little time for people in the historic town of Lahaina to evacuate.

Over 2,700 buildings and homes have been burned and an estimated 1,300 people are still missing.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui on Monday, 21 August.

The fires caused an estimated $3.2bn in property damage.