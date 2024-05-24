✕ Close Memorial Day weekend travel ramps up

Memorial Day weekend travel and celebrations may be disrupted by severe thunderstorms across the US this week.

Severe thunderstorms will hit much of Iowa and Illinois, including Chicago, throughout the day. These storms could impact travel for those flying in or out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the fourth busiest airport in the US.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns these storms could potentially bring wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, hail and tornadoes.

Meanwhile, much of southern Florida is under a hazardous weather outlook as the NWS warns of isolated thunderstorms and potential rip currents off the popular beaches.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the busiest Memorial Day travel in nearly 20 years, with some 43.8m people traveling at least 50 miles.

Yesterday’s storms in the northeastern US prompted travel chaos in New York’s airports.

New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport had almost 700 delays and 90 cancellations throughout Thursday.

Travelers could see similar conditions today as severe storms pelt major midwest roads with rain and hail and impact airports throughout the region.