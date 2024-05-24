Memorial Day weekend forecast: Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and hail threaten holiday travel
Chicago and Miami, both popular destinations, are facing severe storms as midwest states brace for possible tornadoes
Memorial Day weekend travel and celebrations may be disrupted by severe thunderstorms across the US this week.
Severe thunderstorms will hit much of Iowa and Illinois, including Chicago, throughout the day. These storms could impact travel for those flying in or out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the fourth busiest airport in the US.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warns these storms could potentially bring wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, hail and tornadoes.
Meanwhile, much of southern Florida is under a hazardous weather outlook as the NWS warns of isolated thunderstorms and potential rip currents off the popular beaches.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts this weekend will bring the busiest Memorial Day travel in nearly 20 years, with some 43.8m people traveling at least 50 miles.
Yesterday’s storms in the northeastern US prompted travel chaos in New York’s airports.
New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport had almost 700 delays and 90 cancellations throughout Thursday.
Travelers could see similar conditions today as severe storms pelt major midwest roads with rain and hail and impact airports throughout the region.
Midwest facing hurricane-like conditions from storms: NWS
The Midwest is bracing for storms that could bring “very large hail, hurricane-force gusts, and strong tornadoes” to the region, according to the National Weather Service.
These conditions come amid what is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day Weekend for travelers since 2005.
The NWS has also warned those celebrating outdoors or on the water to be aware of lightning and to check marine conditions before getting on a boat.
Memorial Day travel could hit highest numbers since 2005
Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration expects at least 3m people to pass through security checkpoints this weekend as airports brace for heavy traffic.
Storms could continue to impact air travel throughout the weekend.
Now, Chicago O’Hare International Airport could be impacted by severe thunderstorms in the region today.
Iowa, Illinois under severe thunderstorm watches
Popular Memorial Day destination to see strong storms, rip currents
Miami, Florida — a popular vacation destination for Memorial Day weekend — will see strong thunderstorms bringing the risk of rip currents off the southwestern coast, according to the National Weather Service
Those celebrating at the beachfront destination may also face a brutal heat index of over 100F next week.
ICYMI: North Carolina airport workers went on strike as travel kicked off
Charlotte Douglas International Airport workers went on strike Thursday as Memorial Day weekend travel began, local outlet WSOC TV reports.
The North Carolina airport is expecting a busy travel weekend. Airport officials predict that more than 400,000 passengers will originate from or connect at Charlotte Douglas International for their holiday travel.
Don’t plan on outdoor activities this weekend throughout much of US: NWS
The National Weather Service (NWS) said those celebrating Memorial Day on the East Coast should expect rain each day of the holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, those traveling to the Great Lakes region will be rained on this Sunday and Monday, the NWS forecasts.
If you’re still planning to be outdoors, the NWS previously encouraged people to stay diligent about lightning and dangerous marine conditions.
Check marine conditions before boating this weekend: NWS
The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning those celebrating Memorial Day on the water this weekend to check marine conditions before they embark.
“A LOT can change with the weather from the time you leave the shore to when you’re out on the open water,” the NWS wrote on X. “Know before you go!”
With severe thunderstorms expected in many parts of the country this weekend — including the Great Lakes region — marine conditions may become dangerous due to high winds and heavy rain.
The AAA says those driving on Friday should leave early in the day to avoid getting mixed in with people commuting to and from work.
Then, those returning home on Sunday or Monday should avoid driving in the afternoon if possible to stay out of the return rush.
WATCH: Memorial Day Weekend travel could break records
Memorial Day flight forecasts
Good news: The worst of the air travel congestion may be behind us this Memorial Day weekend.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Thursday was expected to be the busiest air travel day for the holiday.
Travel will be at its lowest point on Sunday.
