Name heatwaves after oil companies to shame them, ex-meteorologist says

Former Weather Channel meteorologist Guy Walton has named the heatwaves plaguing the United States after the oil and gas companies that have contributed to the climate crisis.

Guy Walton, who worked as a meteorologist for over 30 years, dubbed the heatwave that has blanketed the southwestern US in recent weeks “Heatwave Chevron.”

While Europe has been naming its heatwaves after Greek mythological figures – like Cerberus – Mr Walton told The Guardian that he is naming the dangerous phenomena after gas and oil companies as “a shaming thing” to draw a direct link between the two.

“Petroleum companies are a big reason why heatwaves have been getting worse year after year for the past forty years, at least, due to carbon pollution from the burning of their products,” Mr Walton wrote on his blog. The former meteorologist then listed 20 heatwave names, including BP, Amoco, Exxon, Shell, and Marathon.

He told The Guardian, “I’m trying to be a bug in the ear of my compatriots to take what I’m doing and run with it.”

“I realise what I’m doing is controversial, and corporate media will want to steer clear of it, but people need to be riled up. I don’t think we need to pull any punches. If it causes consternation, so be it.”

“It’s a little tongue in cheek but it’s not a fun topic, I want to galvanise the way the public thinks about these threats,” he continued. “It would be great if the media started naming heatwaves, although I’d expect them to use a more buttoned-up criteria than what I’ve used.”

Heatwaves have been sweeping the globe over the past few weeks. “Near record temperatures are expected this weekend!” the National Weather Service wrote this week as a warning to those in Phoenix, Arizona. Roughly one-third of Americans were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings last weekend as extreme heat tormented Nevada, Arizona and California.

In Europe, the heatwave is so severe that it has caused wildfires and soaring temperatures, while in China, Beijing set a new record for the greatest number of high-temperature days in a year, as it hits its 28th day of air temperatures that went above 35C.