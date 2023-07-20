Does the UK need to have its own heatwave laws like Europe?

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Experts are calling for stronger laws in the UK to protect people from heat stress for when it is too hot to work amid record-breaking heatwaves sweeping the planet from China to Europe and the US.

Europe is currently experiencing devastating heat, with temperatures frequently going beyond 40 degrees Celsius in Italy, Spain and Greece, prompting health alerts.

The UK currently has a respite from extreme weather as rains have kept temperatures down. But heatwaves are becoming increasingly common in the country, according to the Met Office, as it recorded its hottest June ever this year and smashed all-time temperature records last year.

Scientists said heat is going continue to increase until greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels are slashed. Meanwhile, there is also an urgent need to adapt to the “new normal”.

Last year, the British workers’ union GMB called for a “too hot to work” law to be passed that ensures workers are not compelled to labour in extreme heat conditions that pose significant health risks.

While Europe has laws in place to determine when conditions become unsuitable for employees, till now there is no temperature limit set for workplaces in the UK.

According to health and safety guidelines, workplaces are expected to maintain a “comfortable” environment for employees. However, since the UK is more prone to extreme cold than heat, these guidelines only specify a lower limit in temperatures, indicating that temperatures in office settings should not dip below 16C.

Europe is getting hotter twice as fast as the rest of the world, and several countries already have laws in place.

In Germany, the maximum temperature that should be reached in the workplace is 26C.

Spain has passed orders to ban outdoor work during heat and in France, employers have to make sure their workers are able to do their jobs under safe conditions, although an upper limit for temperature is not fixed.

But with rapidly changing climate and an increased number of hot days, experts have said the issue is not just about having a requirement for an upper limit for temperatures.

They have stated that working conditions also need to be accounted for, as some workplaces can be hotter than others.

While there are calls for an upper-temperature limit, experts pointed out there isn’t a “one size fits all” solution.

“An arbitrary maximum temperature for a working environment may have an immediate appeal but it is not the solution unions may think it is,” said Martin Williams, head of employment and partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter.

“Working conditions are as variable as working types and there is no ‘one size fits all’. A kitchen or bakery is likely to reach a higher temperature far quicker than an office, for example.”

“Mitigating the effects of exposure to heat is what is required and this will depend on the individual and the workplace. It is a health and safety matter where assessment is key.

Heatwaves can have significant health impacts on people, from heat strokes to exhaustion, especially on those with pre-existing conditions, often also leading to deaths. The World Health Organisation categorises heatwaves as among the most dangerous of natural hazards.

Last year, heatwaves are estimated to have led to over 61,000 deaths in Europe, according to recent findings. While temperatures of 40C and above are usual in the tropics, for the UK and Europe where the population is not used to the extreme heat stress, these temperatures can be fatal.

Tina Woods, CEO of Business for Health, a coalition of businesses, highlighted that data from the office for national statistics showed about 2.5 million people were forced out of work because of long-term sickness, adding that taking care of employees needs to be prioritised by businesses.

“From a long-term perspective, businesses need to make adequate adaptations to working arrangements to ensure they do not lose staff to health conditions as average annual temperatures rise,” she said.

“Whether this be as simple as reviewing air conditioning and ventilation in the office and increasing flexible working arrangements or introducing health checks for employees, businesses must be placing the health of their employees at the forefront of their business strategy.”