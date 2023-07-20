Europe heatwave live: EU sends firefighters to Greece as new evacuation orders issued
Mediterranean swelters under extreme heat as authorities warn of risk to life
Huge wildfire rages on La Palma forcing thousands to evacuate
Firefighting aircraft and ground crews from other countries are set to arrive in Greece to help battle wildfires that have intensified as a heatwave baked much of southern Europe in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.
Firefighting teams from Poland, Romania and Slovakia are due in Greece today, with Israel pledging to send two firefighting planes adding to the four from Italy and France already operating outside Athens.
New evacuations were ordered yesterday as wildfires continued to rage near Athens for the third day, while authorities brace for a new heatwave stoking tinderbox conditions across the country.
Dozens of homes were gutted in towns west of Athens, while the fire brigade reported that a third fire had broken out on the island of Rhodes.
Thousands have also been evacuated in the Canary Islands and Switzerland in recent days, as southern Europe is gripped by ongoing wildfires and extreme heat caused by the fossil-fuel-driven climate crisis.
Temperature records were shattered in Rome and Catalonia, with most of Italy’s big cities placed under a red alert.
How long is the heatwave in Europe expected to last?
Europe is set to continue to bake under extreme heat for weeks as global temperatures soar towards alarming highs with records expected to be broken.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has forecast the heatwave should intensify by mid-week, with a spokeswoman telling The Independent the “above normal temperatures” of the past week are expected to continue over the next week.
My colleague Tara Cobham has more:
How long is the heatwave in Europe expected to last?
Anticyclone ‘Charon’ could soon lift temperatures well above 45C in parts of Italy, Spain and Greece
Watch: Greek police free dog from garden as wildfires rage close to Athens
The dog was trapped in a garden in Mandra, a town on the outskirts of Athens, but police managed to free it from behind a locked gate.
“We do not leave animals helpless, tethered or caged... Moments from the release of our four-legged friend from a plot in Mandra,” Greek police wrote on Twitter.
Watch here:
Watch: Greek police free dog from garden as wildfires rage close to Athens
Greek police kicked open a gate to a free a dog that was threatened by approaching wildfire. The dog was trapped in a garden in Mandra, a town on the outskirts of Athens, but police managed to free it from behind a locked gate. “We do not leave animals helpless, tethered or caged... Moments from the release of our four-legged friend from a plot in Mandra,” Greek police wrote on Twitter. Fires are raging across Greece destroying forests on Rhodes and gutting homes close to Athens as a new heatwave loomed and threatened to further stoke tinderbox conditions across the country.
Second heatwave expected to hit Greece today
Another heatwave is expected in Greece today that is likely to further stoke tinderbox conditions across the country as wildfires burned for a third day west of the Athens.
The new heatwave can lead to temperatures soaring as high as 44C in parts of the country.
Wildfires have destroying forests and homes and spurring evacuations, as authorities braced for a new heatwave.
Emergency workers continued to try to contain wildfires with strong winds in recent days hindering efforts.
A powerful storm sweeps Croatia and Slovenia after days of heat, killing at least 4 people
A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia yesterday, killing at least four people and injuring several others, police and local media outlets said.
The storm was the second in two days to sweep over the two countries following a string of extremely hot and dry days. Elsewhere in Europe, a heat wave caused wildfires and public health warnings.
Two men died in Croatia's capital, Zagreb, after they were hit by falling trees, Croatian police said. A 50-year-old man was struck while outside in the street, and a 48-year-old man was in his car, a police statement said. Earlier, emergency doctor Ljupka Hitrova told the official Hina news agency that the two victims had multiple head injuries.
The civil protection service in eastern Croatia reported that one person died when a tree fell on their car in the town of Cernik.
Elsewhere in Zagreb, a 36-year-old man was severely injured when a construction crane collapsed, the police statement said.
The storm suddenly darkened the sky and brought blinding rain, flash floods and winds across Zagreb starting at about 4pm. It halted the city's transportation, caused power outages and left streets blocked with fallen trees.
EU sends firefighters to Greece as blaze reaches doorsteps of residents
Firefighting aircraft and ground crews from other countries headed to Greece yesterday to help battle wildfires that have intensified as a heatwave baked much of southern Europe in temperatures above 40C.
In a round-the-clock battle to preserve forests, industrial facilities and vacation homes, evacuations continued for a third day along a highway connecting the capital to the southern city of Corinth.
In the town of Mandra, 25km west of Athens the flames reached doorsteps of residents before the Fire Service personnel did.
Resident Varvara Paraskevopoulou described fleeing the fire on Tuesday and then returning to help residents trying to protect their properties themselves.
"We extinguished what we could by ourselves and managed to save some homes. As you'll see further up, three or four houses - residences and storage spaces - were burnt completely," Ms Paraskevopoulou told AP.
Firefighting teams from Poland, Romania and Slovakia were due in Greece and Israel pledged to send two firefighting planes, adding to the four from Italy and France that were already operating outside Athens.
Sardina reaches 46C as Italy issues red alert for 23 cities
Most of Italy's big cities have been placed under a red alert which means the heat poses a threat to everybody and not just the vulnerable.
It comes as the island of Sardinia reached a high of 46C on Wednesday afternoon.
Local media have called it the “settimana infernale” - or “week of hell”.
NASA climate experts and leaders to meet Thursday
NASA will assmble climate experts and leaders together to discuss the extreme weather events.
It will include NASA administrator Bill Nelson, NASA’s chief scientist and senior climate adviser Kate Calvin, the Ocean Ecology Laboratory and Goddard Space Flight Center’s chief Carlos Del Castillo.
Italian A&E has highest daily numbers since COVID
There has been an uptick of people attending hospital in Italy for heat-related problems.
In the Lazio region, there was a 20 per cent increase in medical emergencies today compared to last year.
Between 15 per cent and 25 per cent of all emergency admissions across Italy were related to heat.
The highest daily number of patients since the 2020 COVID pandemic were admitted to Cardarelli hospital in Naples yesterday.
The hospital said: "Over the last nine days, the average has been 200 patients a day... an increase of around 30 per cent in the normal number of admissions."
British Embassy warns Brits on holiday in Greece
The British Embassy has tweeted a link to travel advice for Brits abroad.
It comes as Greece battles wildfires that have been burning for days.
The British Embassy in Athens tweeted: "Are you currently in Greece? Please be aware that a heatwave is expected from tomorrow up until Sunday.
"Greek authorities are still battling wildfires, with large fronts in the regions of Attica, Corinth, Viota and the island of Rhodes."
EU sends firefighters to Greece as wildfires rage
Firefighters from across the European Union are being sent in to tackle the wild fires that have been burning for three days.
Central and southern parts of Greece are predicted to see temperatures reach 44C by the end of the week.
Combined with gale-force winds, this has helped create fast-moving wilfires around the capital, Athens.
