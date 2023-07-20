✕ Close Huge wildfire rages on La Palma forcing thousands to evacuate

Firefighting aircraft and ground crews from other countries are set to arrive in Greece to help battle wildfires that have intensified as a heatwave baked much of southern Europe in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Firefighting teams from Poland, Romania and Slovakia are due in Greece today, with Israel pledging to send two firefighting planes adding to the four from Italy and France already operating outside Athens.

New evacuations were ordered yesterday as wildfires continued to rage near Athens for the third day, while authorities brace for a new heatwave stoking tinderbox conditions across the country.

Dozens of homes were gutted in towns west of Athens, while the fire brigade reported that a third fire had broken out on the island of Rhodes.

Thousands have also been evacuated in the Canary Islands and Switzerland in recent days, as southern Europe is gripped by ongoing wildfires and extreme heat caused by the fossil-fuel-driven climate crisis.

Temperature records were shattered in Rome and Catalonia, with most of Italy’s big cities placed under a red alert.