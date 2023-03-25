Mississippi tornado live: ‘Mile-wide’ tornado kills at least 24 in US South
Several towns devastated in Mississippi and Alabama, thousands without power
At least 24 people have been killed and four are missing after tornadoes tore through parts of the US South overnight, according to emergency officials.
A number of towns appeared to have taken direct hits in Mississippi and Alabama, and people remain trapped under rubble on Saturday morning.
The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork, Mississippi were hit by a reportedly “mile-wide”, 70mph tornado along with Winona and Amory in Alabama. The massive supercell storm also brought hail the size of golf balls.
Mississippi governor declares state of emergency
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency in all counties affected by the “severe thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes resulting in the loss of life and extensive property damage.”
He was traveling to hard-hit Sharkey County, where the town of Rolling Fork was essentially wiped out, as were aid and recovery teams and the executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA).
The National Weather Service also tweeted Saturday that it was “sending out three survey teams today to assess damage across north AL and southern middle TN after last night’s storms. The survey results will be shared as teams complete their assessments later today.”
MSEMA has also announced several emergency locations offering food and shelter for displaced residents, including the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork and Old Amory National Guard Building in Alabama.
‘Eerily quiet’ accompanied storm
Cornel Knight told The Associated Press that he and his wife were with their three-year-old daughter at a relative’s home in Rolling Fork, Mississippi when the tornado struck.
He said the sky was dark but “you could see the direction from every transformer that blew,” AP reported; it was “eerily quiet” as that happened. Mr Knight watched from a doorway until the tornado was, he estimated, less than a mile away, then told everyone in the house to take cover in a hallway, he said
He said the tornado struck another relative’s home across a wide corn field from where he was located. A wall in that home collapsed and trapped several people inside.
Rolling Fork mayor Eldridge Walker said power lines were down following the tornado and he was unable to get out of his damaged home. Mr Walker said emergency responders were trying to take the injured to the hospital, which was also damaged, according to WAPT
Tens of thousands of people were without power early Saturday in Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama, according to utility tracker Poweroutage.us.
Citizens asked not to ‘self-deploy'
Mississippi authorities were asking residents on Saturday not to “self-deploy” as the governor and official teams were heading to the sites of devastation throughout the state to assess damage.
“Volunteer Mississippi is asking private citizens not to self-deploy,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency tweeted. “They will work to match unaffiliated volunteers with affiliated groups on the ground when the time is right. If you would like to donate water or resources the Rolling Fork Civic Center is open to receive them.”
Deaths have been confirmed so far in Sharkey, Carroll, Monroe and Humphreys counties in Mississippi.
Dozens were injured as teams worked Saturday to locate the missing and numbers of fatalities were expected to rise, state authorities said.
“Our neighbors in Mississippi were devastatingly impacted by last night’s storms,” tweeted Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Saturday morning. At least one fatality has been confirmed in her state.
She added that she’d connected with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to offer her “heartfelt condolences for the lives lost and to offer our support. Alabamians stand with Mississippi!”
Stormchaser and multimedia journalist Jordan Hall tweeted devastating footage on Saturday morning of the tornado aftermath in Rolling Fork in Mississippi’s Sharkey County.
About 30 percent of county residences are mobile homes or housing other than homes or apartments, according to a 2021 survey by the federal Census Bureau, The New York Times reports; a fifth of the residents in the town, which is predominantly Black, are under the federal poverty line, it adds.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Saturday morning posted an update confirming “dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night’s tornadoes.
“We have numerous local and state search and state rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted.”
First tornado-related death recorded in Alabama
An Alabama man has been killed after being trapped inside his mobile home during the Friday night tornadoes, CNN reported.
A spokesperson for the Morgan County emergency department confirmed the death and told the outlet it was unclear whether one powerful tornado or two separate storms devastated the area.
The death toll currently stands at 24, with the Morgan County fatality the only recorded so far in Alabama.
‘People are trapped'
People were still trapped on Saturday morning in the town of Rolling Rock, Mississippi, near the Louisiana border, former mayor Fred Miller told FOX Weather.
“The west part of Rolling Fork is a residential area, and just a number of houses over there have been completely destroyed,” Mr Miller said. “Highway 61, where most of our businesses are, all of the businesses on 61 have been completely destroyed. People are trapped in a couple of the eateries, and people are trying to get them out now.”
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted on Saturday that he had “just completed” a command briefing with “our disaster response team.”
‘Devastating damage -- as everyone knows,” he tweeted. “I am on my way to Sharkey County to be with the people first hit. We are blessed with brave, capable responders and loving neighbors. Please continue to pray.”
