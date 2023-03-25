Debris covers the ground from a diner, Chuck’ dairy bar early Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork (AP)

At least 24 people have been killed and four are missing after tornadoes tore through parts of the US South overnight, according to emergency officials.

A number of towns appeared to have taken direct hits in Mississippi and Alabama, and people remain trapped under rubble on Saturday morning.

The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork, Mississippi were hit by a reportedly “mile-wide”, 70mph tornado along with Winona and Amory in Alabama. The massive supercell storm also brought hail the size of golf balls.