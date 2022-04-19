President Joe Biden has announced a $6 billion bail-out for struggling nuclear power plants, citing its role in transitioning the US away from dependency on fossil fuels.

The US Department of Energy told the Associated Press on Tuesday that a civil nuclear credit program has opened with the intention of bailing out financially “distressed owners or operators of nuclear power reactors”.

Owners or operators of nuclear power reactors that are expected to shut down for economic reasons can apply for funding to avoid closing prematurely. The first round of awards will prioritize reactors that have already announced plans to close.

The second round will be aimed at more economically at-risk facilities. The program is funded through President Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, which became law in November.

“We’re using every tool available to get this country powered by clean energy by 2035, and that includes prioritizing our existing nuclear fleet to allow for continued emissions-free electricity generation and economic stability for the communities leading this important work,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told AP in a statement.

AP contributed to this article