Pakistan flooding: UN secretary general Antonio Guterres says he has never seen such ‘climate carnage’
‘From Pakistan, I am issuing a global appeal: stop the madness; end the war with nature; invest in renewable energy now’
‘Today it’s Pakistan, tomorrow, it could be your country’: UN warns amid climate catastrophe
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has concluded his trip to Pakistan’s flood-affected areas saying he has “never seen climate carnage” on such a scale.
As the south Asian nation grapples with increasing challenges after facing its worst ever flooding, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people, including over 450 children, and left millions of people impacted or displaced, Mr Guterres said he had “no words to describe” what he had seen.
“I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale,” he said at a press conference in the port city of Karachi.
The country, which was already dealing with economic challenges amid unprecedented inflation and dwindling foreign reserves, is now facing a massive public health crisis as water-borne diseases spread along with damages estimated to be over $13bn.
Pakistan is also grappling with food shortages after the floods left the impoverished country’s agriculture belt underwater.
Mr Guterres has said he hopes his visit will bolster the support and aid the country desperately needs as he promised more help from the UN while attacking developed nations for not fulfilling their moral responsibility of climate reparations.
“Wealthier countries are morally responsible for helping developing countries like Pakistan to recover from disasters like this, and to adapt to build resilience to climate impacts that unfortunately will be repeated in the future,” Mr Guterres said, adding that G20 nations cause 80 per cent of today’s emissions.
Pakistan and the wider South Asia region are one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to increased extreme weather events due to the climate crisis despite their negligible role in creating the problem in the first place.
The wider South Asia region, including India, has witnessed back-to-back extreme weather events this year with record-breaking heatwaves and changing patterns of monsoon while the glaciers in the Himalayan region continue to melt faster than expected.
Mr Guterres said the large emitters have to end this “war with nature”, calling investments in fossil fuel “collective suicide”.
“Pakistan and other developing countries, from the Horn of Africa to the Sahel, are paying a horrific price for the intransigence of big emitters that continue to bet on fossil fuels, in the face of science, common sense and basic human decency.
“Even today, emissions are rising as people die in floods and famines,” Mr Guterres continued. “This is insanity. This is collective suicide.”
Mr Guterres also visited the 4,500-year-old ruins of the ancient city of Mohenjo-Daro, which was threatened by massive flooding in the Sindh province. Mohenjo-Daro is one of the world’s oldest known cities that contain the secrets of the Indus Valley civilisation and its mysterious disappearance.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies