Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has concluded his trip to Pakistan’s flood-affected areas saying he has “never seen climate carnage” on such a scale.

As the south Asian nation grapples with increasing challenges after facing its worst ever flooding, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people, including over 450 children, and left millions of people impacted or displaced, Mr Guterres said he had “no words to describe” what he had seen.

“I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale,” he said at a press conference in the port city of Karachi.

The country, which was already dealing with economic challenges amid unprecedented inflation and dwindling foreign reserves, is now facing a massive public health crisis as water-borne diseases spread along with damages estimated to be over $13bn.

Pakistan is also grappling with food shortages after the floods left the impoverished country’s agriculture belt underwater.

Mr Guterres has said he hopes his visit will bolster the support and aid the country desperately needs as he promised more help from the UN while attacking developed nations for not fulfilling their moral responsibility of climate reparations.

“Wealthier countries are morally responsible for helping developing countries like Pakistan to recover from disasters like this, and to adapt to build resilience to climate impacts that unfortunately will be repeated in the future,” Mr Guterres said, adding that G20 nations cause 80 per cent of today’s emissions.

Pakistan and the wider South Asia region are one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to increased extreme weather events due to the climate crisis despite their negligible role in creating the problem in the first place.

This combination of March 24 and Aug. 28, 2022 photos provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Indus River in the aftermath of flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan (©2022 Maxar Technologies)

The wider South Asia region, including India, has witnessed back-to-back extreme weather events this year with record-breaking heatwaves and changing patterns of monsoon while the glaciers in the Himalayan region continue to melt faster than expected.

Mr Guterres said the large emitters have to end this “war with nature”, calling investments in fossil fuel “collective suicide”.

“Pakistan and other developing countries, from the Horn of Africa to the Sahel, are paying a horrific price for the intransigence of big emitters that continue to bet on fossil fuels, in the face of science, common sense and basic human decency.

“Even today, emissions are rising as people die in floods and famines,” Mr Guterres continued. “This is insanity. This is collective suicide.”

Mr Guterres also visited the 4,500-year-old ruins of the ancient city of Mohenjo-Daro, which was threatened by massive flooding in the Sindh province. Mohenjo-Daro is one of the world’s oldest known cities that contain the secrets of the Indus Valley civilisation and its mysterious disappearance.