Pakistan pleads for international assistance after massive floods kill 900 people

Pakistan has urged international partners to mobilise urgent assistance as it is unable to cope with massive floods triggered by torrential rain last month, killing 903 people so far.

Heavy monsoon flooding since June has displaced millions in the cash-strapped country and has left people scrambling to bury their loved ones after local graveyards were inundated by floodwater.

“No question of the provinces or Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own,” tweeted Sherry Rehman, the federal minister for climate change.

“Lives r at risk, thousands homeless. Int’l partners need to mobilise assistance (sic).”

She said “heartbreaking scenes of rain and flood devastation are emerging from all over the country” and cited data from the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The agency updated its death toll on Wednesday, revealing 903 people, including 326 children, have died in rain-related incidents since April.

Around 1,300 people have been injured, according to the NDMA, while some 2.3 million people have been affected due to floods and rain since mid June, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UN agency said the floods have destroyed at least 95,350 houses and damaged a further 224,100.

Flooding has further exacerbated problems for the country which is reeling under economic crisis.

Prime minister Shahbaz Sharif issued an appeal Wednesday and urged philanthropists to help flood-affected areas in Pakistan while on a two-day official visit to Qatar.

He cut short his trip and canceled his visit to London due to the situation.

People make their ways through a flooded area following heavy rains in Karachi, Pakistan (EPA)

Managing relief efforts, reconstruction and rescue remains a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is forced to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money.

Sindh, in the southeast and Balochistan in the southwest - the two most improvished provinces - have been the most hit, with 293 and 230 deaths respectively.

Villagers search for their belongings after their huts were destroyed in flood waters in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province (AFP via Getty Images)

More than 504,000 livestock have been killed, nearly all of them in Balochistan, while nearly 3,000km of roads and 129 bridges have been damaged, impeding movement around flood-affected areas.

Visuals broadcast on Pakistan television showed people, including women and children, wading through waist-deep waters, carrying essential items on their heads as flood gushed through their homes.

In some towns, families have struggled to find a place to bury their loved ones, Geo Tv reported, as graveyards were flooded. Mourning family members have been seen carrying away their loved ones from submerged homes to lay them to rest.

The national average rainfall for just July was above 200 per cent above average, Sardar Sarfaraz, a senior official at the metrological office told Reuters, making it the wettest July on record since 1961.

The situation is no better in cities like Karachi which have been cut off from the rest of the world for more than a week after a bridge linking it to Balochistan was swept away, while dozens of small dams in the province were overwhelmed.

A man stands in his flooded house after heavy rains in Hyderabad, Pakistan (EPA)

Several people have died in the city from electrocution due to exposed wires as well.

Weather experts have blamed erratic weather conditions on the climate crisis.

Ms Rehman compared the current catastrophe to the 2010 floods – the worst in recent memory in Pakistan.

The deluge has affected 20 million people and damaged infrastructure worth billions of dollars in vast swathes of the country. Almost a fifth of Pakistan has suffered due to flooding.

“It is a climate catastrophe of epic scale, bringing in its wake the humanitarian crisis that could well match the magnitude of the big flood that was witnessed in 2010,” said Ms Rehman.