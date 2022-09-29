Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian

The bridge is the only road to access communities on Sanibel and Captiva islands

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Thursday 29 September 2022 15:09
Comments
Hurricane Ian: Videos out of Florida show early devastation from hurricane

The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.

The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.

It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.

Recommended

A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that the road leading up to the bridge on the mainland has also been ripped apart, with chunks of pavement strewn about.

Footage from a traffic cam on Sanibel Island on Wednesday showed a rapid surge of floodwaters at an intersection in the middle of the island, quickly covering the road and inundating nearby buildings.

Part of the Sanibel Causeway has been ripped apart by Hurricane Ian

(AP)

Sanibel and Captiva islands were under evacuation orders ahead of the storm, though some people may have stayed behind.

The hurricane has also damaged a nearby bridge to Pine Island, another island off the coast of the Fort Myers area, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday.

Hurricane Ian made landfall mid-afternoon on Wednesday just north of the islands, with extreme rain, winds and storm surge continuing late into the night.

The road leading up to the causeway has also been destroyed

(AP)

The storm hit as a strong Category 4 hurricane, on the cusp of Category 5, with sustained wind speeds as high as 150 miles per hour (241 kilometres per hour).

Severe damage has been reported across southwestern Florida, but officials are still discovering the extent of the damage as the weather finally starts to clear. So far, at least five deaths have been confirmed in Lee County, home to Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

President Biden has declared a major disaster in Florida.

Recommended

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it makes its way across Florida, bringing severe weather to a wide swath of the state. Dangerous conditions are now expected for parts of Georgia and South Carolina as the storm turns back inland.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in