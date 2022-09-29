Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian
The bridge is the only road to access communities on Sanibel and Captiva islands
The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.
The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.
It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.
A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that the road leading up to the bridge on the mainland has also been ripped apart, with chunks of pavement strewn about.
Footage from a traffic cam on Sanibel Island on Wednesday showed a rapid surge of floodwaters at an intersection in the middle of the island, quickly covering the road and inundating nearby buildings.
Sanibel and Captiva islands were under evacuation orders ahead of the storm, though some people may have stayed behind.
The hurricane has also damaged a nearby bridge to Pine Island, another island off the coast of the Fort Myers area, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday.
Hurricane Ian made landfall mid-afternoon on Wednesday just north of the islands, with extreme rain, winds and storm surge continuing late into the night.
The storm hit as a strong Category 4 hurricane, on the cusp of Category 5, with sustained wind speeds as high as 150 miles per hour (241 kilometres per hour).
Severe damage has been reported across southwestern Florida, but officials are still discovering the extent of the damage as the weather finally starts to clear. So far, at least five deaths have been confirmed in Lee County, home to Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
President Biden has declared a major disaster in Florida.
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it makes its way across Florida, bringing severe weather to a wide swath of the state. Dangerous conditions are now expected for parts of Georgia and South Carolina as the storm turns back inland.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
