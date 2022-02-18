Millions of people have been urged to stay at home for the day, as one of the worst storms in a generation hits the UK.

Schools, roads and businesses have shut, with major disruption to the travel network due to concerns over flying debris caused by gusts of up to 100mph because of Storm Eunice.

Homes have been left without power, while the Met Office issued two ultra-rare “red” weather warnings – from 7 am until midday along the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales, and from 10 am until 3 pm over the East of England and London – due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge.

And weather watchers have been urged to stay away from the coastline, with Roy Stokes from the Environment Agency describing travelling to take pictures in such hazardous conditions as “probably the most stupid thing you can do”.

As winds of up to 100mph hit the UK, here are some of the pictures of Storm Eunice unfolding:

A fallen branch on a car in a car park in Lyme Regis, west Dorset, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast (PA)

Council workers and members of the public attempt to clear a fallen tree from the A394 road near Penzance, England (Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

A person clears snow in Tow Law, County Durham, as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sandbags protect a property in Lahinch, Co Clare, as Storm Eunice continues to rage across Ireland (PA)

A sheep and a lamb take a stroll in fresh snowfall near Barden Moor, North Yorkshire, as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK after hitting the south coast earlier on Friday (PA)

Snow falls on Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall (Matt Keeble/PA)

Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A sign at London's Paddington station shows cancelled trains after Storm Eunice hit the south coast (Pete Clifton/PA)