Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Climate protestors interrupted Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s interview on The View, apparently to demand that the show cover the climate crisis.

As the senator was speaking on the show on Monday, protesters are heard breaking out in a chant of “cover climate now”.

Mr Cruz speaks over the chanting for a while, but the protesters are eventually scolded by host Whoopi Goldberg.

“Let us do our job,” Ms Goldberg says. “We hear what you have to say but you gotta go.”

Senator Cruz then says that he couldn’t hear what the individuals were protesting.

Host Whoopi Goldberg tells climate protesters that they have to leave during a taping of The View on Monday (ABC)

Another host, Sunny Hostin can then be heard saying “They’re accusing us of not covering climate change, and we do that...” before being cut off by other people on the panel.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for The View for comment and more information.

This is a breaking story, more to follow