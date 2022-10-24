Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after throwing cake at King Charles III waxwork
Activists are carrying out action every day this month in call to end new oil and gas licenses
Four have been arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters threw cake over King Charles III’s waxwork statue at Madame Tussauds.
Activists walked up to the figure and revealed T-shirts with the climate group’s name at the London attraction on Monday.
They went on to throw cake into the face of the lifelike statue of the king.
The Metropolitan Police said four people have been arrested for criminal damage following the protest.
Just Stop Oil has vowed to take action every day this month in a call for an end to new oil and gas licenses.
Its activists have also shut down a key Thames crossing, blocked roads in the capital and poured human faeces over a tribute to Sir Captain Tom Moore.
Others poured tomato soup over a Van Gogh masterpiece behind a glass cover.
Just Stop Oil posted a video on Monday morning showing two protesters walking up to the waxwork of the king, which stood next to statues of Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
One of the activists shouted it was “time for action” before both threw chocolate cake over the statue.
A Madame Tussauds worker could be heard shouting: “Guys, stop.”
Some of the cake appeared to also splatter over the waxwork of the Queen Consort.
The activists addressed the crowd after the protest, with one of them saying: “The demand is simple. Just Stop Oil is a piece of cake.”
In a statement just before 11.30am, the Met said: “We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50hrs. They have both been arrested for criminal damage.”
Minutes later, the force said in an update: “Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”
Just Stop Oil has warned that its protests will continue until their demand for an end to all new oil and gas licenses is met by the UK government.
Last week, its activists were arrested for blocking traffic on Abbey Road in London, as well as a key junction near Holborn station. Others sprayed orange paint over Harrods and glued themselves to the tarmac outside.
