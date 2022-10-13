Just Stop Oil demonstrators blocking roads clash with drivers on 13th day of protests

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Climate protests from Just Stop Oil have clashed with drivers as they blocked roads in south London.

A man could be seen pushing an activist wearing a high-vis jacket on Thursday as passersby shouted “leave them alone”.

Another man kicked a banner as they walked away from the protesters sat blocking the middle of the road.

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads in Southwark on Thursday (EPA)

“Let the police deal with it,” someone shouted. “Where’s the f***ing police then?” one of the men replied.

Just Stop Oil protesters were blocking roads around St George’s Circus, a key roundabout in Southwark, on Thursday.

All 20 protesters involved were arrested, according to the Metropolitan Police. Half of them had glued themselves to the road, the force said.

Activists have caused disruption in the capital every day since the start of the month as they demand a halt to all new oil and gas.

Just Stop Oil has vowed to disrupt roads every day this month (EPA)

Demonstrators wore orange high-vis jackets and held banners as they sat down on roads coming off the roundabout in between Elephant and Castle and Waterloo in south London.

Images showed police making arrests during the action on Thursday morning.

Passersby were also seen clashing with protesters at the scene in a Daily Mail video.

“You can’t f***ing attack them like that, you can’t touch them, you can’t f***ing physically attack them,” one man was heard shouting at someone.

People also ripped banners from the Just Stop Oil protesters in Southwark, the Mail reported, before others handed them back.

The Government has said a Just Stop Oil protest in London earlier this week was ‘unacceptable’ (PA Wire)

Earlier this week, Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested while blocking emergency vehicles in west London. Others were removed using plastic syringes and arrested after gluing themselves to a road outside Buckingham Palace.

Angry motorists dragged activists from a road near parliament at the weekend.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “I am determined to keep London moving in the face of ongoing disruptive demonstrations.

“Every day more than 200 officers are policing these protests and over the last 11 days we have made 338 arrests.

“I am frustrated so many officers are being taken away from tackling issues that matter most to communities.”

Just Stop Oil has vowed to disrupt roads every day in October as part of its campaign against fossil fuels.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The public are increasingly showing gratitude to Just Stop Oil supporters on the streets and this was evident today at St George’s Circus. Understandably many people are also angry and frustrated in response to Just Stop Oil supporters blocking traffic.

“Normally such actions would be unacceptable but it’s 2022 and millions of cold hungry families can’t afford to pay their energy bills and millions of people worldwide have lost loved ones and the ability to provide for their families due to monsoons on steroids.

“We can’t afford new oil and gas, it’s going to take everything we love and need. It’s going to take peace, justice and the rule of law and we have tried everything else to make our criminal Government act.”