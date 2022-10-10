Police use syringes to unglue Just Stop Oil protesters from road

Police removed Just Stop Oil protesters who had glued themselves to the road outside of Buckingham Palace this morning, 10 October.

Officers used plastic syringes to debond the campaigners, who were glued to the ground or each other on the Mall, to clear the road for the changing of the guard.

The protesters, who travelled from Scotland, said they felt the need to demonstrate after the UK government gave its backing to an expansion of oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

