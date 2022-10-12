Man pleads with Just Stop Oil protesters to move so he can get sick baby to hospital

Just Stop Oil protesters stopped a man and his baby from getting to hospital on Tuesday (11 October) as they blocked a major junction in London.

Footage shows frustrated motorists arguing with the activists, who are sitting in the middle of the road, with one person saying: “I’m trying to get a baby to hospital.”

Another man can be seen offering to move the protesters himself before returning to his vehicle.

Tuesday marked the 11th consecutive day of demonstrations, with serious disruption caused around Knightsbridge throughout the morning.

